Integrity Announces Innovative Industry Trailblazer Bryan Hunsaker as President, Integrity Contact Centers

Today's news builds on the momentum Hunsaker brought to Integrity in June 2021, when his company, Unified Health, joined the Integrity platform and he became a Managing Partner. With more than 3,000 contact center agents handling over 10 million customer interactions annually, Integrity has become a strong and influential leader in the contact center space. Hunsaker's new and expanded role will allow the entire Integrity organization to benefit from his in-depth experience and expertise.

"Bryan's successful track record in the industry makes him the perfect leader for this exciting new role at Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His understanding of the industry and how our organization fits into the larger picture of providing life, health and wealth solutions has already made him an invaluable asset to our growth. Bryan will be a great addition to Integrity's leadership team, and our operations will benefit immensely from his insights and vision. This move will help accelerate Integrity's efforts to improve the experience for our partners, agents and advisors, carriers and consumers. We're thrilled that Bryan has chosen to accept the position."

As President, Integrity Contact Centers, Hunsaker will be responsible for leading all of Integrity's contact center initiatives. He will work to optimize processes and unify them with the growing volume of telephonic operations conducted by agents. Hunsaker will also be tasked with designing and implementing transformative strategies and systems that advance Integrity's efforts to help consumers get solutions in the ways that work best for them — in person, over the phone or online.

"There is no player in the industry today quite like Integrity — I'm honored and humbled to be part of what we're building together," shared Bryan Hunsaker, President, Integrity Contact Centers. "Our ability to marry our extensive field operations with our call centers allows us to provide holistic solutions that empower agents and the consumers they serve. The opportunity to better integrate all of Integrity's contact centers and connect agents to clients more efficiently is incredibly exciting to me, both personally and professionally. I believe we're going to transform the industry in many ways, creating 'customers for life' and serving them more holistically."

With an illustrious business career spanning over 30 years, Hunsaker has operated multiple private and public companies in various industries worldwide. After helping grow other contact centers into recognized and respected leaders in the industry, Hunsaker founded Unified Health. Unified quickly became known as an innovative force in the industry, as Hunsaker and his team developed unique systems that focused on creating lifetime relationships between contact center agents and their clients.

"The reputation Bryan has built is unmistakable and will help shape the perspective of our entire team," added Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "He knows the industry inside and out and has proven time and time again that he can not only develop innovative solutions that support the organization's vision, but also implement them. Bryan's consumer-driven vision has helped redefine the role that call centers play in helping Americans get the life, health and wealth protection they need. We're very grateful he's part of the Integrity family — our contact center and telephonic operations are in great hands."

