Integrity Awarded Best Company Outlook Award Based on Employee Ratings of the Company's Ongoing Bright Future

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been awarded Best Company Outlook from Comparably, a leading workforce surveyor and employee sentiment platform. The award recognizes companies rated by employees as holding significant potential for a bright future, including high levels of excitement amongst team members for the work they do each day and how likely an employee is to recommend employment at the company.

"The data for this Best Company Outlook award comes solely from those who know our company best — our employees. Each employee played a part in securing this recognition, further underscoring that every employee is an essential part of our collective mission," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "When we created Integrity, we held a vision of a holistic life, health and wealth offering that would help millions of American families plan for the good days ahead. Today, the perseverance, ingenuity and drive of our employees have made that vision a reality. I am immensely grateful for their contributions and dedication, which move us forward every day. Together, we are innovating across the entire insurance and financial experience, and I continue to be optimistic about the future we share."

The Best Company Outlook award considers how confident employees feel about the future success of their company, their excitement about going to work each day and the likelihood of recommending the workplace to a friend. Integrity was selected from more than 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies in the United States and Canada and shares this recognition with world-class brands such as IBM, Adobe, Experian, Cisco and Boston Consulting Group.

"The excitement and confidence of our employees in our mission and values have been key drivers to Integrity's phenomenal growth," shared Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer of Integrity. "Just as our team passionately innovates each of our products and processes, we also work fervently to cultivate a culture that highly esteems each employee and forges a career path for them. Together, we are changing the future of insurance and financial services to create more sustainable, holistic solutions that improve the lives of all Americans. It's an exciting vision to be part of, and we are proud to contribute to a company that places immense value on the workplace experience."

Acting on its core value of family, Integrity has shared its success with employees by providing meaningful company ownership through its innovative Employee Ownership Plan which has paid employees over $175 million in distributions over the last few years.

As stakeholders in the company's success, every employee plays a meaningful role in creating, distributing and supporting its comprehensive technology solutions, which unites life, health and wealth solutioning into one omnichannel access point. The Integrity Platform includes Integrity Health and Integrity Life as well as recently launched Integrity Wealth, its wealth management division with more than $52 billion of assets under management and advisement. Together, these three pillars deliver expert cross-functional guidance and holistic life, health and wealth solutions to millions of American consumers.

This recognition complements additional awards given to Integrity, which highlight its culture of family and belonging alongside inclusion of a variety of perspectives and experiences. These accolades include Best Company for Employee Happiness, Best Company for Perks and Benefits, Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Women. Inc. also named Integrity in its list of Power Partners.

"Our employees believe in Integrity," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "Their innovation and engagement have increased access to our integrated approach of life, health and wealth protection for millions of Americans. As a united team of employees and partners, Integrity has transformed the insurance and financial services industries by creating a framework for agents and advisors to collaborate on their clients' interrelated needs. Just as we are deeply invested in creating effective solutions that support the full range of consumers' wellbeing, we are equally committed to a culture of shared success that champions the wellbeing of our talented workforce."

For more information about Integrity's highly acclaimed culture, values and leadership, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work, Best CEOs and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com.

