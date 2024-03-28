Integrity Co-Founder & CEO Bryan W. Adams Named One of the Top 100 CEOs in the Country

"Amidst a rapidly evolving industry, Bryan is a beacon of servant leadership striving to increase the welfare of every stakeholder he encounters," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "He is a progressive, vibrant and hardworking leader who has united Integrity's employees, agents and carriers with the clear purpose of innovating insurance and financial services. He has also achieved the remarkable undertaking of bringing together industry legends and trailblazers to form a network of leading partners with shared values and a common mission to serve. Under Bryan's leadership, Integrity is creating and implementing the industry's most holistic planning solutions for life, health and wealth, which are essential for today's American families."

Comparably regularly collects comprehensive, employee-submitted data in nearly 20 different workplace categories. The prestigious Best CEO award is the result of anonymous sentiment ratings gathered from thousands of Integrity employees over a 12-month period. Adams was named one of the top leaders out of more than 70,000 companies across the United States and Canada.

Long considered one of the nation's foremost industry experts, Adams is leading the transformation of insurance and financial services by spearheading the development of powerful, end-to-end solutions that streamline and refine processes. Integrity's innovative and proprietary technology platforms, which are integrated to deepen client relationships and create holistic planning opportunities, include Ask Integrity™, LifeCENTER, MarketingCENTER, LeadCENTER and MedicareCENTER.

In addition to his striking industry achievements, Adams has driven Integrity's "Putting People First" commitment to building a strong company culture and providing exceptional employee benefits. Noteworthy among these is the Employee Ownership Plan, which provides all Integrity employees with meaningful company ownership. Under Adams' visionary guidance, Integrity also launched the Integrity Foundation, the company's philanthropic initiative which connects partners, employees, agents and carriers to enriching service opportunities that improve the vitality of their communities.

"I'm humbled by this recognition and honored to lead an extraordinary team of dedicated leaders, trailblazers and innovative thinkers," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "This award is really a reflection of Integrity's commitment to streamline and humanize the process of securing life, health and financial wellbeing for consumers in the right way — and it's gratifying to know that it comes from employee feedback. I especially want to thank our employees, partners, executive team and board members whose continued vision, guidance and commitment to our mission make our collective achievements possible. I'm very proud of what we've accomplished at Integrity, and I can't wait to help many more American families plan for the good days ahead!"

"Bryan has a remarkable way of making every interaction meaningful to those he serves," explained Integrity Co-Founder, Tom Schueth. "He embodies Integrity's core values in his personal and professional life and possesses the rare quality of truly wanting others to succeed. By valuing innovation, inclusion and continuous improvement, Bryan has helped shape Integrity into a leading force that offers its many different stakeholders unmatched opportunities. We're grateful for his example of humble dedication, which elevates the entire Integrity family."

Comparably recognized Integrity this year with additional awards for Best Company for Employee Happiness and Best Company for Perks and Benefits. Integrity was also named a Power Partner by Inc.

For more information about Integrity and its award-winning values, culture and leadership, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work, Best CEOs and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com.

