Integrity Continues to Expand Reach Within Life Market by Partnering with Living Hope Life Group

Leading insurtech platform continues to grow its life insurance distribution and strengthen partner network through partnership with productive and ambitious life insurance group

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Living Hope Life Group, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Greenville, South Carolina, and led by Jamie Chirio. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Jamie is a true servant leader who is focused on improving each day to become the most impactful leader he can be," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, hard work and effort reap rewards, including the opportunity to enjoy the expanded support that comes through partnership. Integrity's streamlined systems and best-in-class resources will be the catalyst to drive even greater levels of success for Living Hope Life Group. As a partner, Jamie can now leverage Integrity's world-class technology and constant product development, including cutting-edge AI solutions, to increase his capacity to grow his business and serve American families. The future is limitless for this business and we're proud to welcome the Living Hope Life Group to Integrity!"

With over a decade of entrepreneurship experience, Jamie Chirio found deep fulfillment in helping families find the insurance coverage they need and helping to guide them in making wise financial decisions that bring hope to the future. Living Hope Life Group provides life insurance products through a competent and dedicated team of agents nationwide. The rapidly-growing agency will benefit from Integrity's expanded range of products and network of industry-leading partners to scale even faster and diversify its offerings.

"Insurance is an amazing business to be in — it has changed my life and given me an increased sense of accomplishment knowing I am helping protect American families," said Jamie Chirio, President of Living Hope Life Group. "What matters most to me is supporting my agents and I can't wait for this partnership to change their lives as well. I believe productive people attract productive people so when I realized Integrity has assembled the industry's most respected and visionary leaders to shape the industry together, I knew I wanted to become part of this team. The Integrity name also offers a wealth of credibility, which will not only help Living Hope Life Group recruit more leaders but will help our agents succeed in the field. I'm incredibly impressed by Integrity's technology — it is allowing us to springboard forward like never before and quickly place new agents in the field, ready to help families. I'm so excited for our future as an Integrity partner and I believe the best is yet to come."

Chirio and his team will broaden their impact in the industry by employing Integrity's state-of-the-art platform and ongoing innovations. Partners receive proprietary access to strategic guidance from leadership, effectual data and analytics, and access to Integrity's world-class marketing and advertising capabilities. The comprehensive Integrity insurtech suite includes products such as LeadCENTER, which rapidly provides agents with high quality, actionable leads, and Ask Integrity, the industry's foremost AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology.

Integrity is committed to creating holistic solutions that better protect consumers' life, health and wealth as the need escalates to serve an expanding senior market. Pioneering these solutions is Integrity's legendary group of industry partners, who are collaborating to support each other's successes, elucidate strategies and define best practices. The Integrity partner network, which is comprised of many of the country's most influential insurance and financial service companies, is improving financial and insurance processes to benefit all Americans and help them plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Living Hope Life Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at http://www.integritymarketing.com/LivingHopeLife.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Living Hope Life Group

Living Hope Life Group is a trailblazing insurance marketing organization headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is proud to offer comprehensive life insurance and retirement planning services. With an expansive network of hundreds of dedicated agents, Living Hope Life Group extends its expertise to tens of thousands of families annually, ensuring their life insurance and retirement planning needs are met with precision and care. Services are offered both in person and over the phone, providing flexibility and convenience for clients. In addition, the company's agents are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, innovative marketing resources and top-tier training, further enhancing their ability to provide exceptional service. The team at Living Hope Life Group is focused on more than just providing insurance — they're committed to providing hope, security and incredible career opportunities for aspiring professionals.

