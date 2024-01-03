Integrity Deepens Offerings in Underserved Markets by Partnering with We The People Agency

News provided by

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Agency founded by dynamic, energetic and visionary entrepreneurs enters next stage of growth through partnership designed to enhance holistic offerings for agents and clients

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with We The People Agency ("WTP Agency"), an independent marketing organization based in Houston, Texas, and led by Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Educated as an economist and an architect in El Salvador, Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas fearlessly sought new opportunities after immigrating to the United States in 2006. With resiliency and hard work, they directed their strong desire to serve the Hispanic community into helping others build financial security through the insurance industry, forming an agency specializing in life insurance and annuities. The Vargases named their company We The People Agency to represent their diverse team working together to accomplish a common goal. Today, WTP Agency's more than 5,000 agents work together to educate thousands of families about the impact and importance of life insurance products, securing more than $20 million in annual premiums. Their highly effective system integrates newcomers into the industry while teaching them to become successful, knowledgeable and financially independent agents.

"Rodolfo and Cecilia's story is the embodiment of the American Dream," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As evidenced by its name, We The People understands the immense value of coming together to achieve more. Integrity was built with this same purpose for trailblazers exactly like the Vargas family. By bringing together the most dynamic and dedicated leaders in the industry, we can innovate faster, develop more meaningful products and serve agents and clients in more holistic ways. I can't wait to see what We The People will achieve with Integrity backing its endeavors!"

"Just like Integrity, we have a vision of where we see ourselves in the future and how we want to impact the industry," said Rodolfo Vargas, Founder of We The People Agency. "Integrity offers everything an agency needs to get to the next level: credibility, technology, innovation and support. In addition, the leadership Integrity brings to each partnership is a huge competitive advantage. I'm excited to be surrounded by a team of powerhouse leaders who are forging an unprecedented path in the industry and helping the next generation achieve their potential. We have so many goals yet to achieve and with Integrity's support, we'll succeed like never before."

Integrity makes the insurance process simpler, more intuitive and ultimately more beneficial through its proprietary full-stack insurtech suite of products and solutions. Exclusive to partners, the Integrity platform offers influential data and analytics, customizable marketing resources and groundbreaking product development. The Integrity platform is comprised of products such as LeadCENTER, an advanced leads delivery system offering actionable leads in real time, and Ask Integrity, the industry's foremost AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology.

"What I love most about this industry is seeing my clients' eyes light up when we create the right solution for their future," shared Cecilia Vargas, Founder of We The People Agency. "When we came to this country, Rodolfo and I wanted to help the underserved Hispanic community. As we connected with the families we served through life insurance, I absolutely fell in love with this industry. Our company shares the same core values as Integrity, especially Family. It's been exciting to build a business with Rodolfo that I know can last for generations to come. Through this partnership, we've gained access to more resources and products that will help us grow as entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Integrity also offers us the chance to learn firsthand from other frontrunners and incorporate their successful systems. It's an incredible opportunity — I can't wait to see what the future holds as an Integrity partner."

We The People Agency can further increase its impact by participating in Integrity's holistic offerings to better protect consumers' life, health and wealth. Motivated by a rapidly expanding market with a lack of cross-industry solutions, Integrity's prestigious group of partner companies have come together to facilitate stronger financial and insurance processes. The collaboration of these influential industry giants benefits all stakeholders and helps Americans plan for the good days ahead.

"The word 'integrity' means when you say you're going to do something, you actually do it," said Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner at Integrity. "When I think about Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, 'integrity' is what their character is all about. They've seen that the opportunity to partner with a leader like Integrity — and gain access to all the platforms, technology and support that Integrity offers — can help them serve more people and grow their business even faster. I'm very proud of what Rodolfo, Cecilia and the team at We The People Agency have accomplished thus far, and I truly believe they're just getting started."   

For more information about WTP Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/WeThePeople.

About Integrity
Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About We The People Agency
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WTP Agency was founded by Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, an inspiring couple whose journey from El Salvador to the USA is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the pursuit of the American dream. In 2023, WTP Agency proudly extended support to 15,000 families, providing them with invaluable financial security. The company sold more than $20 million in annual premiums, signifying not only the scale of its outreach but also the tangible difference it makes in the lives of those they serve. Moreover, with a focus on nurturing talent, WTP Agency has licensed over 5,000 agents, highlighting its dedication to fostering expertise and expanding its reach to positively impact even more lives in the future. WTP Agency has efficiently expanded in 49 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Also from this source

Integrity Announces Record Breaking Donations of 26,000 Toys for Children's Hospitals in "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive

Integrity Announces Record Breaking Donations of 26,000 Toys for Children's Hospitals in "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement...
Delmarva Benefit Group Partners with Integrity to Access Innovative, Growth-Driven Platform

Delmarva Benefit Group Partners with Integrity to Access Innovative, Growth-Driven Platform

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.