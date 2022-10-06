Powerful new technology provides Integrity Agents and Advisors convenient one-stop solution for acquiring and managing leads to serve more Americans

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of its proprietary new LeadCENTER platform, available exclusively to Integrity Partners and their contracted agents, advisors and agencies. The forward-looking move further illustrates the ongoing innovation Integrity is bringing to the insurtech space.

Integrity Expands Insurtech Innovation with Launch of New LeadCENTER Platform

LeadCENTER is an on-demand, easy-to-use online platform designed to play a crucial role in connecting Integrity affiliated agents and advisors with consumers. The platform makes the process of acquiring and managing leads simpler than ever before. With streamlined functionality, LeadCENTER provides Integrity agents with a convenient lead mapping tool to access leads from anywhere in the country. It also offers access to compliant and exclusive leads, management of pre-existing leads, new lead notifications, competitive pricing and more — all to help Integrity agents and advisors reach and serve more consumers.

"Integrity is built to help industry leaders become even more efficient and effective in meeting the holistic life, health and wealth protection needs of today's consumers," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our new LeadCENTER platform empowers Integrity agents and advisors to reach more people more efficiently than ever before — and it helps create the best possible experience for every stakeholder. LeadCENTER is another example of how Integrity is working to innovate an industry that helps more Americans plan for the good days ahead. We know it fills a critical need and we're thrilled to offer it exclusively to our platform Partners."

"Integrity's ever-advancing technology offerings continue to expand with the addition of the new LeadCENTER platform," shared Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "Our teams are energized and focused on developing technology that makes the process of securing life, health and wealth protection simpler, more beneficial, and ultimately more human. By connecting agents and advisors with consumers more efficiently, LeadCENTER will help more Americans get the guidance and solutions they need, when they need them. That's extremely gratifying."

"At Integrity, we are keenly aware of how important it is for our agents to have easy access to solutions that help them reach and serve more people, and we created the LeadCENTER platform to do just that," explained Anne Wood, Chief Marketing Officer of Integrity. "Today's announcement is just one of many ways Integrity is growing, innovating and outperforming in ways that help make the right insurance and financial products and services more accessible for everyone."

To learn more about how Integrity's new LeadCENTER platform provides Integrity agents with lead resources to serve more Americans better, watch a brief video at www.integritymarketing.com/LeadCENTER.

For more information about Integrity, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC