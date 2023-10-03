Addition of fast-growing agency to Integrity's growing circle of partners will help more Americans get the life insurance protection they need to make the most of what life brings

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Prosper with Purpose Financial, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") located in Doral, Florida, and led by Marco Conde. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity Expands its Reach by Partnering with Prosper with Purpose Financial

"At Integrity, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of insurtech innovation because we know the positive impact it has on agents, advisors and consumers," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "When we connect with leaders like Marco and his team, who also recognize the magnitude of technology on the future of insurance, we know we've found an ideal partner. Integrity offers successful firms like Prosper with Purpose Financial access to powerfully intuitive technology platforms and actionable data that are designed to help them grow their business. Our partner network is comprised of thoughtful leaders who are focused on transforming insurance and supporting each other's efforts to better serve our many diverse stakeholders. Together, we are stronger than we could ever be on our own — and we continue to gain strength as we add energetic and visionary leaders like Marco to our growing family!"

After working in corporate roles for twenty years, Marco Conde was ready to run his own business and serve his community. Since its founding, Prosper with Purpose Financial has grown quickly and purposefully. The agency now has agents selling life and health insurance nationwide and is one of the fastest growing independent insurance brokerages in the country. Prosper with Purpose Financial is committed to supporting agents with cutting-edge resources that can help them build successful and sustainable careers by serving more families. From the beginning, the firm has embraced technology solutions to help improve the insurance experience — a focus that will be greatly enhanced by partnering with Integrity.

"One of the most significant benefits of partnering with Integrity is the ecosystem of support we can now leverage — from providing agents with high quality leads through LeadCENTER to supporting long-term customer relationships using Ask Integrity," shared Marco Conde, President of Prosper with Purpose Financial. "The technology and systems we can now offer brokers will take our recruiting process to a new level and make their work processes easier and more intuitive. Additionally, I'm excited to partner with and learn from top leaders in the industry through Integrity's partner network. I've always loved how this business offers endless opportunities to create a better future and today, we are changing lives for the better. The future of Prosper with Purpose Financial has never been brighter now that Integrity is supporting our success, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

By utilizing Integrity's proprietary platform of technology, resources and products, partners can make a greater impact on the communities they serve and stay connected to the industry's latest innovations. The full-stack Integrity platform includes strategic leadership and product development as well as intuitive customer relationship management software, insightful data and analytics, customizable marketing assets through the MarketingCENTER portal, actionable lead services through LeadCENTER and AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology, Ask Integrity.

The Integrity group of partners helps agencies expand their businesses by collaborating to improve financial and insurance support processes. Made up of industry leaders, legends and trailblazers, this team that includes many of the country's most influential insurance and financial services companies is refining best practices and creating game-changing solutions. All to help Americans more holistically protect their life, health and wealth and plan for the good days ahead.

For additional information about Prosper with Purpose's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ProsperWithPurpose .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Prosper with Purpose Financial

Prosper with Purpose Financial, headquartered in Doral, Florida is one of the biggest and fastest growing insurance brokerages in the United States. Prosper with Purpose Financial helps tens of thousands of families each year protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to treat every client as family. Prosper with Purpose Financial has built a tech-infused culture where they prioritize simplicity and meeting their clients wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Prosper with Purpose Financial's commitment to empowering agents and advocating for clients has cemented its reputation as an industry leader, providing custom tailored insurance solutions to meet every client's needs.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC