Integrity expands life insurance distribution with acquisition of Anthony Insurance Agency

Anthony Insurance is the most recent industry leader to join Integrity's expansive partner network. With more than two decades of sales and business experience, Eric Anthony has led the agency through rapid growth since its inception. The agency focuses on providing life insurance products to consumers nationwide. In 2021, Anthony Insurance expects to place more than $31.5 million in annual paid premium while serving more than 45,000 Americans.

"Integrity is uniquely positioned to help agencies like Anthony Insurance reach their full growth potential," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing. "Technology enablement is reshaping every aspect of the insurance industry and Integrity has created the powerful solutions that Anthony Insurance's agents need to be successful in the field. We are changing insurance for the better and Eric has caught that vision. It is so exciting to now call Eric and his team our partners at Integrity."

"Anthony Insurance has been extremely successful during the past few years, but I knew we could accomplish much more with the right resources and network to guide us," explained Eric Anthony, Sr., President of Anthony Insurance. "I've watched so many industry leaders I admire join forces with Integrity. When I learned all that Integrity could offer a business like mine, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I'm honored that Anthony Insurance is now an Integrity partner — we are just getting started in what we can accomplish together."

"I've watched Eric bring his incredible work ethic and commitment to helping others to this business," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "He understands how to build a business and strengthen any team he is part of. Integrity's resources will be the powerful catalyst he needs to experience the next level of supercharged growth — we call it the 'Integrity Effect.' I'm looking forward to what the future holds for Anthony Insurance and I'm thrilled to welcome their team to the Integrity family."

Anthony Insurance will enhance its growth by utilizing Integrity's technology-rich platform and resources, including CRM, data solutions, market research capabilities and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Operations will be streamlined through Integrity's shared business services, which include HR, accounting, IT and legal.

In addition, Anthony Insurance will gain access to the wealth of industry knowledge and experience shared between Integrity's fast-growing network of industry leaders and legends. They include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits call centers.

Anthony Insurance employees will also receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Eric is constantly looking for ways to serve more Americans and he knew he needed a partner to achieve that goal," shared Andrew Taylor, President of Taylor Financial and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Integrity offers everything Anthony Insurance could ask for in a partner — from its technology platform to its operational services and its ever-expanding network of industry icons. With Integrity's substantial resources behind them, Anthony Insurance will be empowered to achieve even more in this marketplace."

For more information about Anthony Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AnthonyInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

About Anthony Insurance Agency

Anthony Insurance Agency is a leading insurance agency headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. They specialize in final expense life insurance, mortgage protection, fixed indexed annuities and Medicare supplements. Anthony Insurance prides itself on empowering agents across the country to attain great success with top compensation, vested renewals, diverse product lines, innovative lead options and superior sales training. In 2021, the agency expects to place more than $31.5 million in annual paid premium while serving more than 45,000 Americans.

