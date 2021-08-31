Integrity expands life insurance distribution with acquisition of Twardowski Insurance Agency

Twardowski Insurance has surpassed many milestones since its inception and quadrupled in size during the past year alone. The company provides life, mortgage protection and final expense insurance through its agents across the Rocky Mountain region. In 2021, Twardowski Insurance is on track to place more than $35 million in annual paid premium, serving 30,000 Americans.

"Zac has shown both drive and work ethic right from the beginning of his career," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Innovation is driving our industry and Integrity's proprietary resources give energetic partners like Zac the tools they need to shape the future of insurance. His perspective and example will empower other agents looking to create a path to partnership. We can't wait to see what the future holds for Zac and his team as we welcome Twardowski Insurance to the Integrity family."

"I'm at the beginning of what I want to accomplish in my career, and I know I can get there so much faster with Integrity propelling me forward," said Zac Twardowski, President of Twardowski Insurance. "This partnership puts my agents in a better position, it helps my employees and it allows me to focus on what I'm good at — teaching agents how to build profitable agencies. I've never been afraid to work hard, and I want to show others where hard work and the right partner can take them. I'm so proud to partner with Integrity — to say I'm thrilled would be an understatement."

Twardowski Insurance will leverage Integrity's insurtech platform of proprietary technology, including CRM, product development, MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, and quoting and enrollment tools. All Integrity partners can utilize Integrity's business infrastructure for success, which includes IT, human resources, legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, Twardowski Insurance can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Zac is an incredible example of the opportunities young producers can obtain with Integrity when they possess an openness to learn," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "In a few short years, Zac has created an immensely successful business. He realizes what Integrity brings to the table for his future growth and sees an incredible opportunity to impact the industry for the better alongside Integrity. We look forward to adding Zac's fresh perspective to our team and I couldn't be happier to welcome him as our newest partner."

Twardowski Insurance Agency is now part of Integrity's network of legendary industry leaders who collaborate on best practices and strategies. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"I've seen my business grow exponentially since joining Integrity, and I'm excited to see Zac and his team experience that same 'Integrity Effect' right from the start," said Andrew Taylor, President of Taylor Financial and Managing Partner at Integrity. "This partnership shows what possibilities Integrity opens up to growing agencies like Twardowski Insurance Agency. Zac and his team have been very successful on their own, but now that they are tapping into Integrity, it's time to buckle up for a great ride."

For more information about Twardowski Insurance Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/TwardowskiInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 420,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Twardowski Insurance Agency

Twardowski Insurance Agency, also known as FFL Capital, is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is a leading independent distributor of life insurance products. Twardowski Insurance Agency helps clients with their mortgage protection, final expense and life insurance needs, and teaches both existing and new agents how to effectively help their clients. Twardowski Insurance Agency's agents serve more than 30,000 Americans annually. In 2021, Twardowski Insurance Agency expects to help insurance carriers place more than $35 million in new premium.

