Integrity Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of Emrick Insurance Marketing Group

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Emrick Insurance Marketing Group ("Emrick Group"), an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Illinois. As part of the deal, Emrick Group co-owners and siblings Brenda Emrick-Kennedy and John Emrick become owners in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Emrick Group markets Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products, as well as a wide range of other Senior Market life and health products through a network of agents in 21 states. Brenda and John lead the company as President and CFO, respectively, taking over from their father, Roger, who founded the business in 1971.

"As a family-owned and operated company, we have grown through a strong tradition of ethical business practices and first-rate service for our customers and agents," said Brenda Emrick-Kennedy. "As soon as we spoke to Bryan and the Integrity team, we knew they shared our commitment to these principles."

"We're thrilled to become part of this outstanding organization," added John Emrick. "Integrity provides us with the resources and infrastructure we need to grow, as well as strategic collaboration with Integrity's long list of industry-leading partners."

More on Emrick Group's decision to join Integrity can be viewed in the following video: www.integritymarketing.com/emrick

"The Emrick family built their business by cultivating deep agent relationships and they have become a leading marketer of Senior products in the U.S. through a focused dedication to agent success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "We welcome the Emrick Group to the Integrity family and look forward to partnering with Brenda and John to take their company to the next level."

"It's so exciting when such proven organizations join Integrity and add their expertise in the markets we serve," said Tom Schueth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Integrity. "Sharing our collective knowledge and leveraging it across the Integrity agency partners is what drives our success. No other platform puts an agency in a better position to maximize growth."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies located throughout the country that has over 200,000 independent agents. Integrity serves almost 4 million clients with 500 employees. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place over $1.5 billion in new premium. More information is available at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com

