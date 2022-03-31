Integrity Expands on Life and Retirement Protection for Middle Market by Acquiring The Valdez Group

Eric and Kimberly Valdez founded The Valdez Group to provide life insurance and retirement solutions to American consumers — especially those within the middle market. The Valdez's passion for understanding consumer needs and creating the right solution for each scenario has resulted in substantial year-over-year growth. Today, The Valdez Group supports a fast-growing network of agents serving thousands of people in the Midwest and beyond.

"Eric and Kim are passionate about serving consumers — their work ethic and mindset of servant leadership are a model for our industry," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Now they have an incredible opportunity to expand their influence further through the Integrity platform. This partnership gives The Valdez Group the resources to scale nationally and thrive for years to come. Integrity brings out the best in a business by assembling many of the industry's finest leaders who innovate together by combining experience and expertise with best-in-class resources and technology. Eric and Kim are fantastic additions to the Integrity family, and I can't wait to see how being part of Integrity will power their future."

"In this business, relationships are everything," shared Eric Valdez, President of The Valdez Group. "When Kim and I go to work every day, we know our work is bigger than just us — it's about the many agents that rely on us to lead and the consumers they serve. It's a trust we take very seriously. With Integrity shouldering the load of administration, Kim and I can do what we do best, which is building relationships and meeting the needs of the important middle market. Joining Integrity's powerhouse of leaders will revitalize and push us to work harder than ever to protect families. Supported by Integrity's technology and resources, I know there is nothing The Valdez Group can't accomplish."

"Service is a huge part of our DNA and it's meaningful to know that the company we are locking arms with believes in the same type of leadership," explained Kimberly Harper-Valdez, Executive Vice President of The Valdez Group. "Joining Integrity was an easy decision because our core values are the same. We believe our work is about helping people protect what's most important to them, while making a difference in the lives of our agents and our teammates. We know we can't accomplish our goals alone, and we are thrilled to have the resources and systems of Integrity to lean on. I'm confident we'll do great things together — our best days are very much ahead of us."

Eric and Kimberly's strong influence and leadership are a welcome addition to the other executive leaders who form the Integrity partner network. These legends and icons strive to create integrative and comprehensive solutions that ensure Americans are prepared for the good days ahead. By continually collaborating on best practices and strategies, Integrity partners optimize insurance and financial processes, making it possible for agents and advisors to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

The Valdez Group will save valuable time by seamlessly shifting much of its back-office support to Integrity. The shared business functions within Integrity's innovative partner platform include Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency. In addition, The Valdez Group can now quickly get to the heart of customer needs by taking advantage of Integrity's proprietary systems and resources, as well as expanded products. Offerings include customer relationship management software, real-time data and analytics, and ongoing product development.

These benefits are complemented by the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides the opportunity for The Valdez Group to offer meaningful company ownership to its employees.

For more information about The Valdez Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/TheValdezGroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Valdez Group

The Valdez Group is headquartered in beautiful Ontario, Ohio, and is a rapidly growing life insurance distributor with a special focus on serving the middle market. The company helps people across the country find the life insurance and retirement solutions they need to protect their families and their future. The Valdez Group has partnered with industry-leading carriers to bring their agents a portfolio of products they can be proud to offer their clients. With an expanding team of dedicated agents, The Valdez Group has proudly served and protected over 35,000 clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.thevaldezgroup.org.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC