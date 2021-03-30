Integrity Expands Presence in Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of Modern Insurance

"As we strive to transform insurance, we believe it is important to partner with seasoned leaders like Greg Osborne that are focused on world-class service and technology enhancements to better serve their agents and agencies," said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Integrity Marketing Group. "The ambitious team at Modern Insurance fits perfectly within the Integrity family of platform partners. The advanced, proprietary technology we're developing at Integrity is designed to propel agencies like Modern Insurance into new eras of growth. By embracing this 'Integrity Effect,' Greg's agents will have the tools and resources they need to be more effective in serving and protecting Americans."

Modern Insurance has spent four decades meeting the insurance needs of Pacific Northwesterners by providing superior customer service and agent support. The firm is renowned for providing a full range of Medicare products and solutions, as well as employee benefit, life, and property and casualty insurance. In 2020, Modern Insurance helped serve more than 20,000 Americans.

"Building great relationships has always been the most important part of this industry to me," said Greg Osborne, President of Modern Insurance. "The service we provide clients is what differentiates our business, and as an Integrity partner we get to keep our focus on those relationships while Integrity's technology and partner support help us with the business side. I can also collaborate and have a voice with respected professionals in the Integrity partner network who share a common goal of helping more people. The outcome is better service to our agents and better products for our customers. Integrity is our launch pad to get to the next level — we couldn't do it without them."

By partnering with Integrity, Modern Insurance will gain access to ground-breaking technology and services through Integrity's cutting-edge platform. Available resources include the popular and proprietary MedicareCENTER quoting and enrollment system with CRM functionality, as well as product development and partner support. Modern Insurance will also be able to optimize their time and focus more on growing their business by utilizing Integrity's best-in-class centralized business functions, including compliance, accounting, human resources, IT, legal and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

In addition, Modern Insurance employees qualify for the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership.

"Modern Insurance will serve more Americans than ever before by utilizing the technology, resources and tools that are only available through the Integrity platform," said Ryan Kimble, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Agent Pipeline. "What Greg has accomplished in the industry is amazing. As partners, we have an opportunity to learn from Modern Insurance and share that expertise with our growing partner network — all of which makes the entire Integrity platform stronger. I'm honored to welcome Greg and his team to the Integrity family."

For more information about Modern Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ModernInsurance.

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Established in 1981, Modern Insurance Marketing, headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, is one of the leading insurance agencies in the Northwest, serving more than 20,000 Americans. Celebrating more than 40 years in business, Modern Insurance Marketing has been providing agents, families and businesses with excellent health, Medicare, employee benefits, life, commercial, workers' compensation, auto and homeowners products, along with superior local service. To learn more, visit www.moderninsurance.com.

