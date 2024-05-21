Integrity Recognized Nationally as a Leading Company for Workplace Diversity

"Led by our core values of respect, family and service, Integrity strives to cultivate an environment of mutual appreciation and value, so each team member is empowered to contribute and excel," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We can only reach our goal of innovating insurance and financial services for all stakeholders by incorporating a wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. I extend my gratitude to our exceptional employees, partners and board members, whose advocacy and dedication have shaped Integrity's culture of belonging. I'm tremendously proud to work with a team that treats diversity not just as a workplace practice, but as a mindset infused in their daily lives. We are truly stronger together, and we are immensely honored to receive this recognition!"

Comparably compiles annual data across workplace environments, which is then rated anonymously by employees over a 12-month period. Integrity was selected from more than 70,000 companies and is joined by other prominent organizations such as AT&T, IBM, Uber, Experian, Boston Consulting Group, Workday and Adobe.

Integrity's corporate commitment to diversity is mirrored by its employees, agents and advisors, who are working to increase accessibility to products and knowledge in historically underserved populations. This rapidly growing team leverages Integrity's investment in cutting-edge technology to deepen client relationships and foster more culturally competent service. Integrity's full-stack platform includes powerful products and resources of key components through its Suite of Solutions: MarketingCENTER, LifeCENTER, LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity™. Integrity also excitingly leverages the secured domain of Integrity.com to make it easier for agents, advisors and consumers to access the company's expansive offerings in one complete platform.

A broad assortment of perspectives and experiences has also enriched the Integrity partner leadership, which is assembled from many of the country's leading insurance and financial service companies. Their collaboration ensures greater representation while creating more holistic planning opportunities for clients of all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. Integrity's goal is to drive best in class services so beneficiaries can ultimately have the best outcomes for their needs.

"When individuals feel respected, seen and included, they are empowered to serve more and build an environment that celebrates unity," shared Anne Wood, Integrity's Chief Marketing Officer. "As a pioneer in our field, Integrity strives to create best practices that champion a high standard of respect across the industry. The litmus test for this award was our own employee feedback, which makes it even more meaningful! We know this work is never done and look forward to continued assessment of areas we can advocate for and implement greater diversity across our organization."

"Our commitment to inclusion reflects the expansive diversity of the populations we serve," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Living up to our core value of respect means we promote a welcoming, respectful and inviting environment where individuals can achieve personal accomplishments and a sense of belonging. In turn, this commitment has also helped us attract top talent, which increases our ability to innovate and serve at an even greater capacity. By embracing a wide spectrum of diverse traits, perspectives and circumstances, we can better create the environment that helps all Americans plan for the good days ahead."

Integrity this year has already won awards such as Best Company for Employee Happiness, Best Company for Perks and Benefits and Best CEO. Inc. also named Integrity to its list of Power Partners.

For more information about Integrity's award-winning values, culture and leadership, visit www.integrity.com/culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

