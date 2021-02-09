Integrity Expands Reach in Life Insurance and Long-Term Care Markets with Acquisition of New York-Based Advisors Insurance Brokers

"Integrity is committed to innovating insurance by bringing together skillsets that complement our growing roster of platform partners," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As we've gone through this global pandemic, Americans realize the importance of life, health and long-term care insurance coverage now more than ever. By adding Advisors Insurance Brokers to the Integrity platform, we are able to serve more Americans and help them with these planning needs."

AIB brings an exceptional reputation for customer service and expertise in its core products. The firm began in 1992 with a focus on long-term care insurance and planning in the New England region. The company has evolved to offer life insurance, fixed indexed annuities and a wide range of insurance products. AIB is now a recognized leader in life insurance and long-term care, providing insurance and retirement products to thousands of Americans.

"At our core, we are built on a foundation of unmatched customer service that we were not willing to compromise for any partnership opportunity," said Kevin Johnson. "Integrity values that legacy and offered a vision for our next phase of growth. We will retain the boutique-like feel our customers have always appreciated, while providing them with cutting-edge resources and technology we never could have provided on our own. We're excited to become part of such a legendary team."

"What attracted us to Integrity is their innovative spirit and the way they are innovating the industry," described Bob Vandy, President of AIB. "This partnership provides us with the effectiveness and new efficiencies that we can now bring to our existing broker, producer and consumer relationships. The scale and reach that Integrity possesses is going to complement and expand our capabilities more than we ever could have done on our own."

AIB's expertise in life insurance will dovetail with Integrity's partner network, which is made up of best-in-class agencies nationwide led by the most innovative leaders in the industry. As part of this network, AIB will gain access to Integrity's platform resources which include propriety technology, such as quoting and enrollment tools, call center capabilities, research and development, data solutions and product development. As a partner, they can streamline business functions by accessing centralized services such as human resources, legal counsel, accounting, IT and a full-service advertising and marketing firm.

"Integrity is going to deliver tremendous support for our firm's infrastructure needs," explained Pete Kelly, COO of AIB. "By joining Integrity, we can focus our energy on what's ultimately most important — our brokers and clients."

AIB's employees will also qualify for the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful ownership to Integrity employees.

"Including our employees in ownership opportunities is what clinched the partnership for us," shared Johnson. "I didn't build this company alone; our success is the result of decades of dedication and hard work from our employees. This brings a different dimension to the firm and we're ecstatic about where our trajectory is headed."

For more information about AIB's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AdvisorsInsuranceBrokers.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Advisors Insurance Brokers

Advisors Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Clifton Park, New York, is an independent and nationally recognized Brokerage General Agency (BGA) that specializes in life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance and fixed and indexed annuity consulting and sales. Founded in 1992, they have grown to serve thousands of Americans throughout the country with their insurance needs. For more information, visit www.advisorsib.com.

