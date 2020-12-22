Integrity Extends Reach in the Northwestern United States with Addition of Best Value Insurance

Best Value Insurance, headquartered in Ferndale, Washington, is a leading independent distributor of health insurance products focused on serving at-or-near retirement age Americans. Best Value Insurance works with hundreds of independent agents who service more than 15,000 Americans annually. In 2020, Best Value Insurance expects to help insurance carriers place more than $30 million in annual premium.

"Jay has a passion for serving agents and ensuring their needs are always met," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "He grew his business from the ground up and can expect that growth to skyrocket as an Integrity partner. Jay will now sit at the table with a formidable group of experts and trailblazers who are part of the strongest marketing team in the industry. I couldn't be prouder to welcome Best Value Insurance as our partner."

"Our philosophy has always been that agents come first, and Integrity operates exactly the same way," shared Ebert. "As we explored Integrity's partnership opportunities, it quickly became obvious that no matter how hard we worked, we would never be able to grow as quickly as we can with Integrity. This partnership provides the best outcomes for our agents through Integrity's technology and resources, and the support we receive from other partners. We're humbled, excited and invigorated to move forward."

Becoming an Integrity partner provides Best Value Insurance access to Integrity's best-in-class partner platform and resources. This includes their innovative MedicareCENTER enrollment platform and collaboration with the industry's leading minds and decision makers through Integrity's partner network. In addition, Best Value Insurance will now be able to leverage Integrity's centralized business functions, including IT, compliance, legal, accounting, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

"Best Value Insurance is respected throughout the industry for supporting the success of their agents and this decision to partner solidifies that commitment," said Ryan Kimble, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Agent Pipeline. "Because they now have Integrity's incredible business resources behind them, they can build on that foundation while focusing on what matters most: organic growth through their outstanding team of agents. This is a partnership that benefits everyone involved."

The advantages for agents and employees are significant. Best Value Insurance agents can utilize technology offerings such as online quoting, enrollment and CRM capabilities. Employees also qualify for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"The name says it all: Integrity," continued Ebert. "Integrity's commitment to agents means we can focus on the people we serve while Integrity takes care of the rest. There was no way we were going to miss out on this opportunity."

For more information about Best Value Insurance's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/bestvalueinsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's more than 1,700 employees work with over 275,000 independent agents who service more than 6 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Best Value Insurance Services

Best Value Insurance Services, Inc., headquartered in Ferndale, Washington, is a leading independent distributor of health insurance products focused on serving at-or-near retirement aged Americans. Best Value has developed a distribution network that includes independent agents and insurance agencies in 25 states, although primarily located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Working with more than 400 independent agents, Best Value expects to help insurance carriers place more than $30 million in annual premium.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

