Integrity Foundation Extends Community Impact Initiatives with State-of-the-Art Playground Build in Underserved Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the Integrity Foundation has completed its second annual community legacy and support initiative — a state-of-the-art playground in Fort Wayne, Indiana, built in a single Build Day. Completed in partnership with KABOOM!, the New Covenant Impact Center and Integrity partners, Ash Brokerage, One Resource Group and Oberlin Marketing, the project was a combined effort to beautify an empty space donated by New Covenant Impact Center into a place where more families in an underserved neighborhood can expand healthful habits and build memories for generations to come.

"The goal of the Integrity Foundation is to catalyze positive change by bringing our five core values of Integrity, Family, Service, Partnership and Respect into the communities where our employees and partners live and serve," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "With the help of our partners, we identify projects in underserved communities that could benefit from our support, then activate our nationwide network of employees, partners and carriers to collectively create vital, vibrant spaces where families can grow and thrive!"

"One of the most meaningful parts of this playground is that it reflects the dreams of local children," Adams continued. "It's been a joy to work with the local community from design to installation and incorporate neighborhood children's ideas into the final product. When we act from an abundance mindset, there is much we can do to improve the life, health and wealth of those around us and help them plan for the good days ahead — our work at the Integrity Foundation is just beginning."

The Integrity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, drives meaningful and sustainable change to improve the health and wellbeing of the millions of people it serves nationwide. By mobilizing its rapidly growing network of partners, agents, employees, customers and carriers, and connecting them to opportunities to serve, Integrity can leverage its resources to drive positive outcomes.

To prepare for the immense task of constructing and installing an entire playground on Build Day, the Integrity Foundation worked in close conjunction with the community for several months to design a functional and inspiring structure. Local children participated in the playground design by submitting drawings of their ideal space to play. These ideas guided the community members' design decisions in creating an engaging and safe playground.

The Integrity spirit of community was evident throughout Build Day as hundreds of volunteers participated in important team-driven tasks. These included pouring 16,800 pounds of concrete, moving 150 cubic yards of mulch weighing more than 100,000 pounds, as well as constructing and installing 10 play elements. They also assembled multiple components for families to enjoy, including an outdoor stage, a double shade structure, swings and picnic tables.

"Build Days prove the transformative power of people willing to come together under a common cause and contribute their time, talents and energy," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of Integrity Foundation. "It's awe-inspiring to see an empty space become a state-of-the-art playground over the course of just a single day. The Integrity Foundation is working to make sustainable changes that improve the health and wellbeing of those we serve, especially in underserved communities. It was an honor to partner with local Integrity partners Ash Brokerage, One Resource Group and Oberlin Marketing in conjunction with KABOOM! and the New Covenant Impact Center to build a kid-designed playground that will spark joy for years to come. This is just the beginning of the impact the Integrity Foundation can make and we look forward to helping more communities create memorable spaces where families can thrive."

"One way Integrity brings its core values to life is by offering two full days a year of paid time to each employee to participate in service opportunities that benefit our communities," said Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage. "Our employees rallied around this cause to invest in our community and make an indelible impact on thousands of children. We couldn't be prouder to be partnered with Integrity and support this playground build here in our hometown. It was truly a monumental day for all involved."

"It's incredible knowing that we've partnered with a company that is committed to service and puts it into action on a local level," shared Dan Oberlin, Founder of Oberlin Marketing. "Integrity is helping to enhance the growth that's taking place here in the city of Fort Wayne. It's an incredible feeling to see our employees able to be part of it. The children of this community are going to enjoy this playground immensely."

"Creating community is an important part of the work we do in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne," explained Dr. Luther Whitfield, Founder of New Covenant Impact Center. "Access to a safe, functional space to run, jump, play and make memories with loved ones has an immeasurable impact on children's sense of wellbeing. Integrity and its partners took the time to understand the unique needs of our community and then stepped up to help in a meaningful way. This beautiful new playground in our neighborhood fosters a greater sense of belonging for local families and we thank the Integrity Foundation for their vision, resources and manpower."

"Integrity maintains a significant presence in our business community and to see them be involved in every step of the playground process has been inspiring and impactful," said Rohli Booker, City Councilwoman from the 6th District of Fort Wayne. "The joy and excitement we've seen on children's faces have already proven what a worthwhile endeavor this entire project was. We're incredibly grateful for the support of the Integrity Foundation and its partners who generously volunteered their time and resources. I look forward to seeing the joy and happiness this playground brings to the children and families of our district for generations to come!"

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

