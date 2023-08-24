Integrity Foundation Launches Impactful Nationwide Community Initiative with State-of-the-Art Playground Build in Nebraska

Designed with input from 550 local children, playground was constructed in a single-day build by hundreds of Integrity leaders, employees and community volunteers

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the Integrity Foundation has completed the first of many community legacy and support initiatives to come — building a state-of-the-art playground in Norfolk, Nebraska, to benefit generations of children and families. Located in Norfolk's historic Liberty Bell Park, the playground was designed over several months and then built in one day through partnership with KABOOM!, the City of Norfolk, and Integrity partners Premier Marketing and WealthFirm. Integrity's purposeful revitalization of this beloved park in the heart of the community will result in long-lasting and positive impact on the health and well-being of local children and families for generations to come.

Integrity Foundation Launches Impactful Nationwide Community Initiative with Playground Build in Nebraska

The Norfolk playground build is one of the largest charitable endeavors led by Integrity's recently established Integrity Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity founded to drive meaningful and sustainable change that improves the health and wellbeing of the millions of people it serves nationwide. With an expansive national network of partners, employees, agents, customers and carriers, Integrity is uniquely positioned to mobilize its many stakeholders and connect them to enriching opportunities that help protect the life, health and wealth of people all across the country.

"The Integrity Foundation was created to put powerful action behind our core values of Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership in the communities where our partners and employees live and serve," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "This playground build is a great example of the countless far-reaching support initiatives to come — in communities throughout the nation — that reflect our mission to improve the interrelated pillars of life, health and wealth that affect all Americans. We're honored to come together with our amazing partners at Premier and WealthFirm, as well as the City of Norfolk, to build a state-of-the-art play space where families will be able to recreate, thrive and spend meaningful time together for generations. It was especially important to drive this project forward in the community of Norfolk, which has been an important part of the Integrity story since the beginning. The joy this new playground brings is evident to anyone who visits, and we're grateful we could support and enrich the lives of families as they plan for the good days ahead!"

Service is a cherished core value at Integrity. The company provides its employees with two full days of paid time off annually to serve in their communities in a wide variety of settings. To accomplish the colossal and impressive undertaking of building the entire structure top-to-bottom in one day, the Integrity Foundation utilized the time, talents and dedication of hundreds of volunteers. Coming together in a spirit of generosity, employees and family members from Integrity, Premier and WealthFirm united with community members to construct the massive playground and gathering spaces at a record-setting pace. Volunteers completed physically challenging tasks such as hand mixing over 13,000 pounds of concrete, moving 150 cubic yards of mulch weighing more than 100,000 pounds, assembling benches and picnic tables, as well as constructing and installing 22 key playground elements.

Before the historic build day, the playground structure itself was designed using input collected from more than 550 local children who submitted drawings of their dream playground. These designs were then reviewed by more than 200 community members who integrated them into the final artistic and functional design decisions — and the Integrity Foundation worked side-by-side throughout the entire process. The playground and picnic areas will serve as a gathering place for families and create an increased sense of belonging and civic pride for community members of all ages.

"We are deeply appreciative of all the Integrity employees who generously volunteered their time and energy to make this Build Day possible," said Josh Moenning, Mayor of Norfolk. "The Integrity Foundation recognized a significant need in our community and in true Integrity fashion, the team rallied together to exceed our expectations in fulfilling it. This revitalized space in the heart of Norfolk will once again become a place of connection for our community and it wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering commitment and support of the Integrity Foundation and those who lead it."

"From its earliest beginnings, Integrity has been committed to giving back to the communities we serve," said Tom Schueth, Co-Founder of Integrity and Premier. "We couldn't be prouder that the Integrity Foundation's first of many planned local playground initiatives is right here in our community — creating impressive momentum that will spread across the country. It's exciting to think about the positive impact the Integrity Foundation will extend to communities far beyond Norfolk and it's an incredible honor to support those efforts."

"Creating this interactive playground leaves a legacy that benefits our community for generations," shared Mike Wingate, Co-Founder of Integrity and Premier. "Some of our employees who helped build the playground grew up visiting and enjoying this park as kids — and now their kids and grandkids will play here with them. It's another way Integrity acts on the principles and values of caring for and serving the needs of all Americans that the company was founded on."

"Integrity is a company that truly puts its core values into action and exhibits a sincere willingness to lead with a servant's heart," said Nancy Brozek, Co-CEO of WealthFirm. "We're grateful the Integrity Foundation gave us the amazing opportunity to come alongside them and contribute to such a meaningful local initiative. This project has reenergized the park's vibrant history and created a fun, useable space for our entire community."

"Integrity has always been incredible in the ways it supports its partners and today, they showed they support the health and growth of our community as well," explained Jared Faltys, Co-CEO of WealthFirm. "It's inspiring to be partnered with a company that cares about those they serve so deeply and wants to make a difference, and they consistently put that desire into meaningful action. The impact we can make when we work together as one is truly unlimited."

Integrity and its partners have committed additional donations to continue sponsoring local initiatives that support the Integrity Foundation's key focus areas of investment across the United States. To learn more about the Integrity Foundation's inaugural playground build, visit www.integritymarketing.com/NorfolkPlayground.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Integrity Foundation

The Integrity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, mobilizes its partner, employee, customer and carrier networks to serve with a spirit of abundance, connecting people with opportunities that protect life, health and wealth promoting vital, vibrant and sustainable communities. To learn more the Integrity Foundation and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.integritygivesback.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC