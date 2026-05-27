Historic new offering features many valuable benefits, including full coverage for preventive services, open access to a nationwide provider network and concierge-level support

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of the Integrity Health Plan — the industry's first and only health insurance solution built exclusively for agents, advisors and their families. Leveraging Integrity's unmatched scale, strength and community, more than 600,000 agents and advisors now have group-style access to high-quality health coverage while maintaining their independence — redefining what it means to support the professionals who power the industry. This landmark offering reflects Integrity's unwavering commitment to championing agents and advisors by investing in their long-term health, wellbeing and success.

Integrity Launches Industry’s First Health Insurance Plan Specifically Built for Independent Agents and Advisors Speed Speed

"Every day, our advisors and agents work diligently to protect and safeguard the life, health and wealth of American families, yet securing their own health coverage often remains out of reach. We're proud to be the first in our industry to invest in our agent and advisor community with a plan created specifically for their unique needs," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Family is one of the core values that Integrity is built on — and it is why it's so important for us to help our agents and advisors enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they and their families are protected. The Integrity Health Plan offers the reliable and transparent coverage that agents and advisors have long wanted and needed. Through IntegrityCONNECT® agents and advisors can access an intuitive digital enrollment experience that makes it easy to choose coverage for themselves and their loved ones. Reaching this milestone fulfills a long-standing goal of mine and I'm beyond thrilled that we can positively impact the health outcomes of so many lives within our Integrity family!"

Available exclusively to Integrity agents and advisors, the Integrity Health Plan delivers high-quality, dependable health coverage options. Participants enjoy preventive services covered at 100 percent with no coinsurance, as well as an annual out-of-pocket maximum that matches the plan's deductible. With open access to a nationwide provider network and no restrictions on enrollment timing, agents, advisors and their families can apply immediately and experience easy utilization of industry-leading plan benefits. In addition, participants receive concierge-level support for enrollment and claims. In accordance with Integrity's broad-based mission, each aspect of the Integrity Health Plan is designed to make the health insurance process feel simpler, more streamlined and more human.

The Integrity Health Plan is the most recent in a groundbreaking series of industry-first benefits Integrity has extended to agents and advisors affiliated with its family of partner companies. In 2025, Integrity launched Exclusive Integrity Benefits, which offers thousands of specialized benefits that help agents and advisors save money and amplify business growth. Through IntegrityCONNECT, agents can access premium offers on travel, hotels, car rentals, event tickets, home and office supplies, technology, apparel brands and many more. The program also offers exclusive savings on Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance at up to 50 percent off the industry standard price, helping agents protect their business. Additionally, agents and advisors gain a suite of resources designed to help maximize growth opportunities, including a personalized business website, a MyIntegrity.com email address, a unique business phone number and exclusive savings on sales leads.

"When agents and advisors join Integrity, they become part of a trailblazing organization with an innovative and unwavering focus on helping them reach their full potential," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity. "We've harnessed the strength and scale of Integrity to deliver a truly robust set of benefits — and we're thrilled to add our most important and impactful benefit to date. The Integrity Health Plan is health coverage that simply works for agents, advisors and their families. Only Integrity can offer them the access, community and care they deserve combined with the flexibility of remaining an independent producer. It's another compelling example of why joining Integrity means tapping into a greater mission to extend healthcare accessibility for all. With the Integrity Health Plan launch, we're honored to show our agents and advisors the high level of personalized commitment and service they consistently show their clients."

Agents and advisors can enroll in the Integrity Health Plan through the same transformative, AI-first platform they use every day to manage and grow their business: IntegrityCONNECT — an all-in-one, AI-powered technology platform and growth engine that streamlines operations and enhances productivity. The IntegrityCONNECT experience connects agents, advisors, agencies and carriers to provide holistic life, health, and wealth protection and planning solutions. It's further amplified by Integrity's extensive, ongoing investment in impactful AI solutions, including Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant that helps agents and advisors more proactively serve clients and deepen relationships.

For more information on how to access the Integrity Health Plan, visit www.integrity.com/HealthPlan.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity