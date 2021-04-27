Integrity Further Strengthens Medicare Partner Network with Monumental Acquisition of Plan Advisors

As one of the country's leading Medicare Advantage distributors, Plan Advisors helps seniors find the right health and retirement solutions through its network of agents throughout the United States. Their leadership team brings a firsthand perspective of agents in the field and combines it with a strong value system, forming the heart of their service-focused organization. This value-centric focus has allowed Plan Advisors to experience multiple years of record growth. In 2021, Plan Advisors will enroll over 100,000 Americans into new Medicare plans.

"Lance and Carlos have deep experience in the industry, serving as agents and as executives with one of the largest and most prestigious health insurance carriers in the country. They have a passion for this market and recognize the need to operate at scale to take their business to the next level," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Plan Advisors was started by agents and has always put agents' needs first. By joining forces with Integrity, Carlos and Lance can enhance the business they've built and help it grow in amazing ways. I'm so excited to add Plan Advisors to the Integrity family as we innovate insurance together."

"Integrity has built a runway for success that is unlike anything we've seen in this industry," said Lance Hoeltke, Managing Partner at Plan Advisors. "The Integrity platform lets us provide more of what we've built to an expanding client base at an increasing rate. We innovate and interact like a small company with the horsepower of a large organization behind us. When you are passionate and competitive about what you do, you want to be on the best team. There is no doubt Integrity is the best team for our future."

"After years of intense growth, we came to a crossroads," explained Carlos Rivera, Managing Partner of Plan Advisors. "To maintain the same level of service to our brokers and agency leaders, we needed to scale. The decision to partner with Integrity became clear as we learned how seamless the partnership process is and how well-positioned Integrity is for the future. Integrity offers great outcomes for all of our shared relationships, and we couldn't be happier to join their growing list of leading agency partners."

As the industry continues to undergo a major expansion toward technology enablement, Integrity is providing end-to-end support to its partners. The Integrity platform offers proprietary resources to help Plan Advisors build a stronger digital footprint and to better integrate the technologies agents need to succeed. This includes the exclusive MedicareCENTER platform, CRM, quoting and enrollment technology and industry-leading market research capabilities. Integrity also provides partners access to centralized business functions such as IT, accounting, HR, legal and a full-service advertising and marketing agency. Plan Advisors will have access to the leading skill sets of Integrity partners, including CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits call centers, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator.

"At the core of our organization is the strong value system that Integrity shares," continued Hoeltke. "Integrity allows us to maintain our culture while offering unlimited potential to the people we work with every day. We can't wait to share the future with our team as well as with our fellow brokers and agency leaders around the country."

The Plan Advisors team will also receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan. Riviera shared, "One of the most exciting benefits of this partnership is the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan. The employees who have helped us build this successful business can now benefit from all the added value that Integrity brings to the table."

"Lance and Carlos share the vision of industry transformation we have at Integrity," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board at Integrity. "They value the relationships they have built with agents, agencies and carriers. Now they're forming their most important relationship yet as an Integrity partner. I can't wait to see all the benefits they will experience with the best-in-class technology and resources Integrity has to offer."

