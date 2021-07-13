Integrity grows network in upstate New York by adding Michael O’Brien Insurance Agency

Michael O'Brien Insurance exemplifies Integrity's vision of helping more seniors obtain and fully utilize their benefits. Fostering deep personal connections with the customers they serve, Michael O'Brien Insurance's agents offer health, life, critical illness, property and casualty insurance, with a focus on the senior market. The fast-growing agency will utilize Integrity's extensive resources to scale their growth to serve more Americans than ever before.

"Michael has been in the business long enough to see plenty of changes take place, but his goal has always remained consistent — to help seniors find the best coverage for their needs," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Integrity is also deeply committed to this goal as we reshape the insurance industry. Michael O'Brien Insurance will innovate alongside us and help us achieve it faster. Michael's team will have access to better leads, exclusive technology, unmatched marketing resources and a network of industry leaders as partners. It's an exciting time for Michael O'Brien Insurance and we are thrilled to have them join our Integrity family."

"I've loved helping seniors since I started in this business more than 30 years ago," said Michael O'Brien, President of Michael O'Brien Insurance. "I never planned to look for a partner, but the synergy my company has with Integrity is absolutely amazing. Integrity brings countless resources to the table that will take so many tasks off our plate. With Integrity supporting us, we'll be able to scale even faster."

Through this partnership, Michael O'Brien Insurance will receive full access to Integrity's exclusive platform, which includes proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools and product development. Integrity offers all partners centralized shared services, such as accounting, IT, legal, compliance and a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

In addition, Michael O'Brien Insurance will connect with Integrity's unique partner network of industry legends to share growth strategies and best practices. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

Michael O'Brien Insurance will also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"We're so excited to tap into Integrity's resources and level up our business," continued O'Brien. "Their entire platform, from the marketing specialists to the technology offerings and the partner network, will give our agents a competitive advantage that we couldn't offer before. This partnership with Integrity is a real game changer for us and what makes me most excited is the thrill of what's next."

To learn more about Michael O'Brien Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/obrieninsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Michael O'Brien Insurance

Michael O'Brien Insurance Agency, headquartered in Mayfield, New York, is known for its strong commitment to personalized service and a human touch. Michael O'Brien Insurance provides extensive tools and resources to its growing network of agents. Founded in 1998, the agency has grown to provide Americans with a broad range of insurance services including not only Medicare, but life, critical illness, disability, home, auto and business insurance. For more information, please visit www.ob1insurance.com.

