Integrity Health Improves Patient Outcomes and Reduces Inpatient Costs by 16% with Lightbeam Health's Population Health Platform

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven, AI-enabled solutions and services leader in population health management, announces that Integrity Health, a New Jersey and Pennsylvania-based healthcare organization serving employer populations, has achieved significant improvements in quality, cost, and utilization outcomes using the Lightbeam population health management platform. Data shows that patients receiving care through Integrity Health's Partnership Health Centers (PHCs) outperform those seen at non-PHC facilities, demonstrating the value of coordinated, patient-centered care delivered at Integrity's PHCs. These results reflect meaningful reductions in high-cost utilization that disproportionately drive employer healthcare spend.

Patients receiving care through Integrity's internal PHCs experienced lower inpatient utilization and costs, averaging $21,601 per claim versus $25,633 for those treated outside Integrity's network over a rolling 12-month timeframe, 16% lower on a per-claim basis. In addition, PHC patients had shorter hospital stays (three days versus four) and 6% lower 30-day readmissions compared to patients treated outside Integrity's network (1% versus 7%). Readmissions are a major cost driver for employers, with average 30-day readmission costs exceeding $32,000 per claim. For employers, these differences represent material reductions in the high-cost events that account for a significant share of overall health plan spend, including avoidable readmissions and extended hospitalizations.

Integrity Health's Care Coordination program further highlights the impact of proactive care management. Patients engaged with PHC RN Care Coordinators saw their average monthly costs fall from $2,001 to $1,667 per member per month (PMPM) after enrollment, along with decreases in inpatient admissions and readmission rates. These results highlight the strength of Integrity Health's clinical model and the power of data-driven decision support from Lightbeam solutions to deliver sustained cost containment for employer-sponsored plans.

These cost and utilization improvements are supported by strong patient engagement within Integrity's PHCs. Between July 2024 and June 2025, PHC patients achieved 92% office visit compliance, compared to 88% among patients seen externally, helping ensure earlier intervention, better chronic condition management, and reduced downstream utilization.

"All of our documentation, every patient touchpoint, and every care coordination contact lives in Lightbeam. Our teams can see complete claims data and clinical insights for the patients they serve, which makes them far more successful in driving better outcomes," said Judy Lagana, RN, BSN, MSM, Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President at Integrity Health. "We have worked closely with Lightbeam to customize its reporting platform to meet our data analytics needs and strengthen patient services. When we review the trending reports and benchmarks Lightbeam's Advisory Services provides, it's stunning to see where we stand and where we can improve. That visibility helps our medical directors and care coordinators deliver the right care at the right time, and we can also proactively manage cost trends for the employers we serve while keeping our patients close."

"One patient story stands out. Lightbeam identified a man who had suffered a stroke in his late 40s but hadn't connected with primary care. Through that insight, our care coordinator reached out, and over time we helped him regain stability and even return to work as a woodworking teacher," said Dr. Domingo Aviado, Director of Clinical Informatics at Integrity Health. "He's now a regular patient, managing his diabetes and hypertension, and overall, his health costs—and risks—are lower. Without Lightbeam's analytics, we might never have found him."

Integrity Health and Lightbeam are continuing to explore additional innovations, including the integration of Lightbeam's Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® and Referral Management, with the goal to further extend patient engagement and care coordination. For more information on how Lightbeam empowers organizations like Integrity Health to achieve sustainable value-based care success, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com.

About Integrity Health

Integrity Health was founded with the goal of transforming healthcare. Through its Partnership Health Centers, it has pioneered development in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida of managing employer health plans through onsite health centers for employees and their dependents. Partnership Health Centers are not open to the public but are dedicated to employees and dependents of sponsoring health plans. They provide a medical "home base" for members with robust primary care and wellness services coupled with overall health plan care coordination. "Lower Costs Through Better Health" is Integrity Health's motto, and the experience of its employer and employee clients. Learn more at www.PartnershipHealthCenters.com.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health is a proven, AI-enabled platform, solutions, and services leader for population health management. Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven solutions and services they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam Health services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

