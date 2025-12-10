Lightbeam Achieves NCQA Prevalidation for Population Health Management Platform

Certification affirms Lightbeam's commitment to quality, innovation, and enabling clients' success in value-based care programs

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven, AI-enabled solutions and services leader in population health management, today announced that its Lightbeam Platform has achieved Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This recognition highlights Lightbeam's commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that streamline care management, improve patient outcomes, and reduce administrative burden for health plans and provider organizations.

NCQA PHM Prevalidation recognizes Lightbeam for delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that support clients’ success in value-based care.

The Lightbeam Platform has been prevalidated by NCQA for Population Health Management (PHM) elements, helping client organizations achieve automatic credit in NCQA PHM surveys when implementing the solution in accordance with NCQA guidelines. This prevalidation includes credit eligibility for Lightbeam clients and prospects in two categories: Eligible for Automatic Credit and Organization Support. Clients using Lightbeam's platform can now benefit from reduced administrative burden in their Health Plan, Population Health Program, Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization, and Case Management Accreditation surveys.

"Achieving NCQA PHM Prevalidation is a significant milestone for Lightbeam," said Shelley Davis, MSN, RNC, CCM, Vice President of Clinical Strategy at Lightbeam Health Solutions. "We're proud to be one of the few vendors with this prevalidated status, reflecting our ongoing investment in delivering a comprehensive platform, competitive AI-enabled solutions and services that empowers healthcare organizations to manage population health more efficiently, improve quality outcomes, and navigate complex accreditation requirements with confidence."

NCQA's Population Health Management Prevalidation reviews population health management tools, data integration tools, risk stratification tools, care management systems tools, and other related health technology solutions providing functionality that completely meets or support factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA Population Health Management in Health Plan Accreditation Standards.

Organizations interested in learning how the Lightbeam Platform can help streamline population health management, improve quality outcomes, and leverage NCQA PHM Prevalidation for reduced survey burden can visit www.lightbeamhealth.com or contact Lightbeam Health Solutions at [email protected] for more information and a personalized demonstration.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health is a proven, AI-enabled platform, solutions, and services leader for population health management. Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven solutions and services they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam Health services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Lightbeam Health Contact:

Amanda Hunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightbeam Health Solutions