Lightbeam Health Solutions Acquires Syntax Health, Expanding Value Based Contracting and Incentive Design Capabilities

Acquisition strengthens Lightbeam's AI-enabled operating system for value-based care by integrating Syntax's innovative incentive modeling platform and adds actuarial services

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven, AI-enabled solutions and services leader in population health management, today announced its acquisition of Syntax Health, an enterprise SaaS platform that streamlines contract modeling, incentive design, and payer-provider alignment. The addition of Syntax's capabilities strengthens Lightbeam's ability to support healthcare organizations navigating complex incentive structures and contract modeling while advancing more collaborative, data-driven value-based care (VBC) strategies.

Syntax Health, based in Atlanta, is recognized for its transparent, collaborative platform that simplifies value-based care contracting and delivers actuarially credible modeling for healthcare payers and providers. Lightbeam will integrate Syntax's capabilities into its VBC operating system to strengthen contract modeling, forecasting, and alignment across value-based arrangements. The combined offering will allow organizations to model contracts in minutes, forecast financial performance with greater accuracy, and negotiate using consistent assumptions and transparent insights. Together, Lightbeam and Syntax strengthen the ability to structure effective agreements and improve VBC performance.

"Value-based care only works when everyone at the table can finally see the same picture," said Rachael Jones, CEO of Syntax Health. "Syntax was built to bring actuarial intelligence, transparency, and trust into contracting so providers can have the resources they need to deliver exceptional care. Joining Lightbeam accelerates our mission in a big way. Together, we're creating a unified platform that makes the hard parts of VBC easier—so organizations can focus on what actually moves the needle for their patients and their communities."

"Our goal has always been to empower our clients with the most comprehensive, future-ready value-based care platform in the industry," said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam Health Solutions. "Syntax brings a best-in-class contracting engine and actuarial talent that enhances the sophistication and transparency of our VBC enablement solutions. Together, we will help organizations make smarter decisions, strengthen payer-provider collaboration, and unlock even greater value for the populations they serve."

The acquisition follows Lightbeam's recently announced partnership with Wakely Consulting Group, further strengthening the company's resources to deliver advanced actuarial, financial, operational, and performance insights to clients. While the Wakely partnership provides industry-leading actuarial benchmarking and forecasting to guide strategic decisions, Syntax enhances the ability to bring these capabilities directly into Lightbeam's technology ecosystem.

Organizations interested in accelerating their value-based care performance can learn more about the combined Lightbeam and Syntax offerings at www.lightbeamhealth.com or by connecting with us at [email protected] to explore how these expanded capabilities can support their growth and alignment strategies.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health is a proven, AI-enabled platform, solutions, and services leader for population health management. Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven solutions and services they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam Health services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Syntax Health

Syntax is the first and only two-sided SaaS solution that scales VBC adoption. It offers advanced analytics and a real-time collaborative workspace where myriad stakeholders (actuaries, analysts, network managers, providers) engage in modeling and negotiation. It accelerates the VBC contracting process by up to 40%, improves efficiency, promotes transparency, and reduces friction. Syntax completely changes what was once a manual, cumbersome, and linear process. As a result, health plans and providers can achieve better outcomes from best-fit aligned incentives. Syntax is a company built by Redesign Health. Learn more at: www.meetsyntax.com.

Lightbeam Health Contact:

Amanda Hunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightbeam Health Solutions