Prestigious honor reflects Integrity's commitment to industry innovation and transformation through its cutting-edge, AI-enhanced IntegrityCONNECT® technology platform

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been named an Innovative Organization award winner in the Business Intelligence Group's 2026 BIG Innovation Awards. The global recognition program honors companies, products and leaders that are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms and measurable real-world impact. This award specifically recognizes IntegrityCONNECT®, Integrity's AI-led all-in-one technology platform and growth engine that helps agents elevate their business and more effectively serve clients.

Integrity Honored with Global 2026 BIG Innovation Award for Industry-First AI-Driven Technology

"In a legacy-driven industry, Integrity has transformed workflow critical points into measurable growth for agents and advisors using AI-powered innovation," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Innovative Organization award reinforces the role of IntegrityCONNECT as an essential framework to supercharge agent and advisor growth, driven by proprietary technology and industry-leading AI solutions. Through AI-first technology and advanced agent support systems, we have merged a historically fragmented ecosystem into a unified solution that keeps customer relationships at its center. Our agents spend less time on outdated processes, which increases their capacity to grow and serve. We're honored to receive this award, which recognizes innovation as an essential part of our culture and core values!"

Agents using IntegrityCONNECT, an intelligent platform with AI at its core, have seen a remarkable 79 percent increase in applications submitted. From a single sign-on to the Integrity platform, agents have access to instantaneous quoting and enrollment for a full range of life and health products. Agents can also navigate IntegrityCONNECT in Spanish, providing additional clarity and inclusivity to insurance and financial services processes. Agents can further elevate the client experience by utilizing Ask Integrity® — an industry leading, AI-powered digital assistant that manages customer relationships more dynamically and ensures agents are fully prepared for every interaction. With Integrity's ongoing commitment to innovation, the functionality of IntegrityCONNECT will continue to expand and agents will experience sustained performance gains.

"Integrity's investment in AI is ultimately an investment in the success of every agent and advisor we support," said Said Taiym, Chief Operating Officer at Integrity. "IntegrityCONNECT transforms how they work by removing inefficiencies and giving them AI-powered capabilities that unlock new levels of performance. This award affirms the impact of our innovation and inspires us to keep advancing solutions that prepare our agents, advisors and our entire organization for the next era of industry‑leading growth."

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It's about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose and making trust, privacy and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

Integrity joins winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing and enterprise technology. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal a clear trend — innovation is no longer about just having AI — it's about how you use it. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows and focusing on trust, privacy and security as core to their mission.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building AI-driven innovation that doesn't just keep pace with the industry — it defines what's next," said Harsh Singla, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Integrity. "IntegrityCONNECT was architected from the ground up as a truly AI-first platform, purpose-built to unify a fragmented ecosystem. By harnessing the power of real-time AI-driven data, predictive insights and intelligent automation, we've put the future of financial services directly in the hands of the people who matter most — the agents and advisors serving clients every day. The results speak for themselves: unprecedented gains in agent productivity, a reimagined client experience and a new standard for what AI can achieve in our industry. This is only the beginning. As we continue to accelerate our AI capabilities, Integrity is not just preparing agents for the future — we are building it."

For information about using IntegrityCONNECT, visit www.integrity.com/IntegrityCONNECT.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC