For third consecutive year, Integrity is recognized by Inc. for its steadfast commitment to providing transformative technology and resources that help partners grow and thrive

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes the highest caliber of B2B companies from around the world that are committed to providing entrepreneurs with advanced resources, systems and technology to drive growth. In particular, the Power Partner designation highlights the best-in-class support and proprietary technology Integrity provides its rapidly-expanding network of partners, who serve millions of Americans annually. Integrity joins other distinguished business leaders on the list, including Kaplan, Docusign, Slack, Oracle NetSuite, Webex and Intuit QuickBooks.

Integrity Honored with Inc. Power Partner Award for Best-in-class Support and Proprietary Technology Innovation (PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)

"Integrity was founded on the principal that a rising tide raises all boats — we know that together we are stronger," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "That is why we take our core value of Partnership so seriously. Each partner joins the Integrity family with a commitment to put people first and we place tremendous value on how we can help them succeed. We are proud to be recognized again for providing innovative offerings that make a substantial impact on our partners' growth. Integrity is exceptional at creating industry-leading technology that improves productivity, strengthens client connections and streamlines processes in compliant and efficient ways. Our platforms are transforming the marketplace with reimagined insurance and financial services processes and experiences. These innovations address the complex needs of today's consumers and help them feel prepared for the good days ahead."

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. Inc's data-driven selection process includes anonymous client surveys and testimonials, as well as sentiment analysis from Inc's data partner, Meltwater. Additionally, Inc.'s team of thorough and discerning journalists vet the companies behind these rankings with additional research, reporting and data evaluation.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

By supplying transformative technology and services to its partners, Integrity is making the process of securing health and financial wellbeing simpler, more beneficial and more human for millions of Americans. Its nationwide partner network continues to achieve striking year-over-year growth milestones, providing partners with collaborative and transformative solutions. These innovations include IntegrityCONNECT®, an all-in-one technology platform and growth engine that streamlines and simplifies every aspect of the agent experience, helping them submit up to 79 percent more plan and policy applications. IntegrityCONNECT is enhanced by the intuitive power of Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated technology solution. Through a digital assistant, Ask Integrity helps agents make the most of opportunities to connect and serve by anticipating and proactively addressing client coverage needs. Every component of the Integrity platform helps agents gain a comprehensive view of a client's wellbeing, empowering them to offer more holistic life, health and wealth planning and protection.

"We've seen a direct link between a highly engaged partner network and expanded access to coverage for consumers," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer of Integrity. "Integrity has created a place for the industry's best minds to collaborate and define best practices. We then build the modern, intuitive solutions that simplify their pathways to serve, enabling our partners to make significant strides in productivity and profitability. The ongoing addition of new partners to our platform underscores the trust and confidence we've developed. We know Integrity will continue to grow as we innovate in ways that help us better meet the life, health and wealth protection and planning needs of millions of Americans."

For more information about Integrity's impactful partnerships, visit www.integrity.com/news.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC