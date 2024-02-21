Integrity Introduces LifeCENTER, a Transformational Technology Platform for Life Agents

As a cloud-based platform, LifeCENTER empowers agents to efficiently manage client relationships and their policies from anywhere, at any time. Life insurance agents can now spend more time and energy focusing on consumers and their needs and less on administrative tasks, thanks to the technology's industry-leading workflows that extensively simplify processes. In addition, life agents now have access to Ask Integrity™, a revolutionary AI-powered assistant that leverages real-time data analysis and intelligence to help provide the best solutions for each client.

"Today marks another monumental and important milestone in our journey to innovate insurance," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity has invested heavily in reshaping the insurance and financial services experience, so agents and advisors who rely on us can focus on putting the consumer at the center of all they do. We are always working to better meet the needs of agents and advisors by building powerful, best-in-class solutions that help them in every aspect of their business. Having access to timely, insightful and relevant information in a centralized platform reduces complexities for agents and helps them make more informed decisions that benefit their clients. That's a key reason why we are offering this game-changing technology at no cost to all Integrity agents and advisors."

"We've long recognized the need for innovative thinking and approaches as the market continues to evolve," continued Bryan W. Adams. "Solutions like MedicareCENTER, LeadCENTER, Ask Integrity™ and more have revolutionized the industry. Integrity's hard-working and forward-thinking agents are already utilizing our proven cloud-based platform to increase their efficiencies and grow their businesses with MedicareCENTER. Now, our LifeCENTER technology will completely transform the ways in which life-focused agents help their clients prepare for the good days ahead!"

Accessible through Integrity.com and the Integrity for Agents mobile app, Integrity's LifeCENTER technology supports all aspects of an agent's experience — including quoting, e-application submission and comprehensive customer relationship management solutions. Built by industry experts on a proven and trusted platform, LifeCENTER offers a centralized and streamlined experience for new and experienced agents alike. Agents can now harness the full power of Integrity to better manage client relationships, easily tracking individual history, preferences, and policy details from one location. The technology also provides agents with access to the proprietary, AI-powered Ask Integrity™ digital assistant, and features such as instant and relevant data, insightful data measurement and reporting capabilities, and predictive tagging and modeling. Equally crucial, it provides agents with peace of mind knowing they are always acting in full compliance in the highly regulated insurance industry. Integrity's LifeCENTER technology builds on Integrity's deep and ongoing commitment to help agents deliver relevant and beneficial solutions to American consumers, when and where they need them.

"The impact of Integrity's industry-leading technology is clear — it is helping agents serve and protect more individuals and families," shared Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "We've found that on average, agents who use our technology submit 63% more applications compared with those not using our technology solutions. Additionally, new agents who use our technology are 38% more productive in their first year than those who use paper applications or e-applications provided by carriers. This data shows we are effectively removing time-consuming barriers between clients and agents by offering this groundbreaking solution to our life-focused agents and partners."

"Using the power of technology and data, Integrity has streamlined what have traditionally been highly siloed and cumbersome processes into a powerful, easy-to-use system that simplifies and unifies the most important aspects of an agent's business," explained Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "By providing access to Integrity's other cutting-edge solutions, including Ask Integrity™, this new, single-source platform for life agents offers unparalleled customer service opportunities and a secure, flexible foundation for agents to grow their business. True to our Integrity spirit of innovation, we will continue to add new features and enhance capabilities to help life agents maximize their potential."

"The life insurance market has long been underserved, with millions of Americans desiring or in need of the security and peace of mind that this type of protection can bring," said Tess Grace, President of Integrity Life. "Integrity's LifeCENTER technology available to our life agents has the power to help change that. It's designed to help agents work more efficiently, so they can reach, serve and protect more families. It's also built to help agents strengthen and deepen relationships with their clients, so they can continue to meet their needs well into the future."

"Today's historic announcement reflects our commitment to supporting agents and consumers with the most functional, intuitive and cutting-edge technology in an ever-changing market," added Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "Together with our partners, Integrity is forever redefining the way agents work, communicate and serve."

This innovative LifeCENTER technology is now available at no cost to all Integrity agents and partners at www.integrity.com and on the Integrity for Agents mobile app. For more information about Integrity's LifeCENTER technology, view a video at www.integrity.com/LifeCENTERtechnology.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

