Integrity Introduces the Integrity Foundation to Enhance Charitable Giving and Impact Communities Nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of the Integrity Foundation to drive meaningful and sustainable change that improves the health and wellbeing of those it serves. As one of the first organizations of its kind in the industry, the 501(c)3 public charity is guided by Integrity's deeply held core values of Family, Service, Respect, Partnership and Integrity. The new Foundation will mobilize Integrity's expansive partner, employee, agent, customer and carrier networks and connect them to enriching opportunities that help protect life, health and wealth, as well as promote vital, vibrant and sustainable communities.

"Service has always been one of our most cherished core values at Integrity, and from day one our mission has been to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The historic establishment of the Integrity Foundation helps us fulfill that mission in vital new ways, while empowering us to include other stakeholders — including our partners, employees, carriers, financial institutions and customers — in our charitable giving initiatives. This enhanced philanthropic commitment unites our team under one impactful vision and focus as we 'Work, Win, Prosper and Share' with a spirit of abundance and hope of leaving a legacy of impact. We are passionately committed to creating and delivering on significant service opportunities, both nationally and in the communities where our teams live, work and serve. Through the Integrity Foundation, we can intentionally guide our impact to create long-lasting change and bring families the comfort and peace of mind that helps them plan for the good days ahead. Our efforts have already transformed lives and we are excited about our future initiatives that enable us to all come together as an Integrity family to serve even more Americans!"

Through one of the most robust commitments of its kind in the industry, Integrity and its partners have already committed donations to be utilized in sponsorship of initiatives that support the Integrity Foundation's key focus areas of investment. Additionally, Integrity provides its more than 5,000 employees with two days of paid time off each year to serve in their communities — a contribution that equates to millions of dollars annually and has had an immeasurable impact on the lives of those who benefit from the service. Integrity employees actively donate their time, energy and resources to a variety of important causes across the country, including food banks, shelters and other human services, education, public health, culture and arts, and many more.

The cornerstone of Integrity Foundation's mission is a focus on Life, Health and Wealth — three key pillars that holistically affect the lives of all Americans. To help support Life, investments are being made to develop and build safe places where families can grow and thrive, including the construction of state-of-the-art playgrounds in the communities where Integrity and its stakeholders operate. Promoting its focus on Health, the Foundation serves and supports community members and their families when hope is needed most. The Integrity Gives Back Toy Drive demonstrates that focus, benefitting children's hospitals across the nation with more than 16,000 toys donated in 2022. And lastly, to help support the Wealth pillar, the Integrity Foundation promotes success and development of young students, helping to ensure they're prepared to lead fulfilling and successful lives. This commitment is evidenced by the Foundation's support of a back-to-school supply drive that has served more than 4,000 children in its first year.

The Integrity Foundation is honored to welcome Mary Elyse Farah as its President. Farah previously served as President of the Celanese Foundation where she led corporate social responsibility for a network of thousands of employees globally. She also served as a Co-Founder and member of the executive team of City Year Dallas, an AmeriCorps program that helps develop students into leaders through community service. A native of El Paso, Texas, Farah holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master's degree from New York University.

"I'm excited and energized to lead Integrity's charitable contributions on a national scale and look forward to working alongside our Integrity partners and employees to invest in better communities for all," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "Service and Partnership are core values at the heart of Integrity's mission. Those values become even more powerful change agents when they're galvanized by Integrity's innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. Through this historic announcement, we can now leverage the full strength of the Integrity community as a catalyst to expand on current initiatives and create new opportunities to give and serve. Our toy and school supply drives and playground building initiatives are already helping thousands of children experience meaningful physical, social and mental health benefits. It's inspiring to see our Integrity family rally together in support of causes that resonate deeply with them — and we have only begun to see the impact the Integrity Foundation will have on communities nationwide."

"We are excited to welcome Mary Elyse to this crucial role. Her achievements in demonstrating servant leadership and driving change speak for themselves," continued Bryan W. Adams. "With thousands of team members in hundreds of partner offices, our Integrity family is uniquely positioned to be a powerful force for good — making communities stronger, connections deeper and enriching the lives of everyone around us. When we all come together and put people first, amazing things can happen. It's key to making the work we do more human and to helping the millions of people we serve make the most of what life brings."

"Every person at Integrity approaches community building and service with an abundance mindset," explained Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "This means that as an Integrity family of employees, partners, carriers and customers, we act as a united force to leverage our ties, time, talents and resources to accomplish our purpose. We understand the importance of giving back, and that our collective impact is much more powerful than any one group could have on its own. It's an absolute honor to be associated with a company that doesn't just talk about its core values, but consistently strives to live them."

