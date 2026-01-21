Integrity Joins Forces with ST6 Insurance Group to Empower Agents with Extensive Resources and Cutting-Edge Technology

Agency chooses to partner with Integrity to elevate technology offerings for agents and expand product portfolio for more comprehensive client service

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with ST6 Insurance Group, an independent marketing organization based in North Carolina and led by Garrett Sherrill. Financial details about the partnership were not disclosed.

A former professional baseball player, Sherrill brings an impressive and proven track record of excellence across multiple industries. He draws upon skills and strategies honed from years in competitive environments to build and mentor his elite and rapidly-growing team of agents. ST6 Insurance Group specializes in final expense insurance, offering specialized life insurance products to clients across the nation. As agency founder, Sherrill finds his greatest fulfillment in empowering his team to build successful businesses and transform their futures.

"Garrett's journey from professional athlete to agency leader shows the discipline, resilience and heart we value at Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By connecting to Integrity's best-in-class platform of resources, technology and partner services, they can now serve agents and clients faster and more efficiently — allowing them to scale at an unprecedented rate. Integrity's technology is built to help thriving agencies skyrocket their growth and make a powerful impact on those they serve, helping them prepare for the good days ahead — and now Garrett and his team can experience that 'Integrity Effect' firsthand. We are excited to have such a high-performance team join our broad-based mission to improve insurance, and I'm excited about the effect we'll have together in the years ahead."

"My team is made up of highly motivated, hardworking and fully committed individuals — my 'win' is helping them achieve their goals," said Garrett Sherrill, Founder of ST6 Insurance Group. "I'm competitive by nature and I'm always seeking to align my team with nothing short of the best. Integrity is the ideal partner to accelerate our next chapter. Its world-class technology and impressive group of partners will help us expand our network and resources while retaining the culture and relationships that make our agency unique. Partnering with Integrity means joining a company whose name and history bring credibility, opportunity and connections. I'm thrilled to partner with Integrity and take our culture of success to an even higher level."

"Garrett is a natural leader and a true professional with a passion for helping people," said Jordan Smith, Senior Partner of North American Senior Benefits and Managing Partner at Integrity. "He has built a flourishing team that matches Integrity in values and culture and thrives on providing excellent service. Integrity's resources will ignite further momentum around his team's growth goals and further streamline their processes, so they can help more families be prepared. In joining Integrity, they become part of an unmatched network of leaders with decades of experience who will support their growth initiatives. This partnership creates value for all stakeholders and we're excited to welcome them to Integrity."

Integrity's transformative platform provides best-in-class resources, products and support systems that allow agency leadership to maintain focus on mentorship and growth. As the industry's most innovative platform, Integrity connects partners to proprietary benefits, including advanced data and analytics, meaningful leadership guidance, world-class marketing and ongoing innovation. IntegrityCONNECT® offers agents access to an all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine with actionable leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities and simplified ongoing plan management. Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven solution — strengthens connections with clients through its voice-activated digital assistant that provides real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Each aspect of the Integrity platform is designed to help agents and agencies serve clients more efficiently and effectively.

Integrity's incomparable partner network offers valuable connections and opportunities to propel agencies into the next phase of growth. Made up of industry trailblazers and visionaries, this esteemed group of innovators is streamlining and improving insurance and financial service processes to create simpler, more beneficial and ultimately more human pathways for consumers. This collaborative optimization creates more holistic solutions that help individuals and families better plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about ST6 Insurance Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/ST6Insurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About ST6 Insurance Group

ST6 Insurance Group, headquartered in China Grove, North Carolina, is a high-performing agency specializing in final expense insurance. The rapidly growing firm is recognized for its disciplined approach and commitment to fostering a service-driven culture rooted in growth, integrity and long-term success. With agents operating nationwide, the agency emphasizes excellence through structured coaching, training and mentorship. Agency leaders are committed to equipping every agent with the resources and support they need to better serve the families who depend on them, so they can build fulfilling and lasting careers.

