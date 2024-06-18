Integrity Launches Integrity Wealth to Expand Access to Comprehensive Life, Health and Wealth Solutions for More Americans

Integrity Wealth, in combination with Integrity's pillars of Life and Health, brings transformative change to the industry as it empowers agents and advisors to access comprehensive capabilities within partner affiliates to expand integrated solutions. Consumers will benefit greatly as they gain access, through their wealth advisors and insurance agents, to more wide-ranging and cross-functional guidance, extensive products and effective planning solutions. This innovative integrated approach is designed to support the full range of financial well-being — from health and life insurance to retirement and financial planning.

"By formally defining Integrity Wealth as a key division within our service-driven platform, we are better positioned to expand our already robust wealth management and planning to even more Americans with an impressive portfolio of fully integrated and holistic life, health and wealth offerings," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity partners have been serving wealth management clients for decades — and now, as we come together as an integrated platform, they will offer their knowledge and expertise to help more American consumers gain access to services and solutions that help them better plan for retirement and make the most of what life brings!"

"We've long been focused on delivering life and health insurance solutions that help consumers protect what's important, and we know they're only part of the equation," continued Adams. "We know that Americans need wealth planning and management solutions to help protect and maximize the assets they've worked so hard to build — and we believe that the life, health and wealth needs of today's clients affect each other. With Integrity Wealth, we have the opportunity to help consumers access the holistic planning and protection they deserve, provided through three interconnected pillars of Life, Health and Wealth. Each pillar provides an established framework designed for insurance agents and wealth advisors to collaborate and align their areas of expertise. This is a historic moment, not just for Integrity, but also for the millions of American families who will have access to our integrated approach."

With today's announcement, Integrity's three comprehensive service areas — Integrity Life, Integrity Health and Integrity Wealth — are positioned to further transform the insurance and financial services industries by helping agents and advisors better serve the interrelated life, health and wealth needs of American consumers. As an industry innovator, Integrity is committed to streamlining and simplifying the process of securing financial wellbeing, making it easier for consumers to get the right solutions at the right time.

"In today's complex and often uncertain environment, having access to comprehensive planning solutions that work together seamlessly has never been more important," said Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "By holistically integrating our proven wealth management and planning expertise with our expansive services and capabilities, Integrity is once again leading the way in looking out for the best interests of consumers. Our democratized approach provides millions of Americans with wealth management solutions and guidance they may not have had unified access to in the past. Our goal is to help put them on the path to a more secure, stable and satisfying retirement — and leave a strong and lasting legacy for their loved ones."

As part of its holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection, Integrity provides end-to-end innovative technology and resources designed to help agents and advisors work more efficiently and anticipate consumer needs. Integrity is a leader in insurtech, offering a scalable, cloud-based technology suite that helps humanize and improve the insurance and financial services experience for everyone. Integrity Wealth will utilize key components of the Integrity Suite of Solutions, which offers proprietary life, health and wealth solutioning in one AI-driven technology platform, including MedicareCENTER, LifeCENTER, LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity™. The proprietary platform of combined technology solutions makes it easier for agents, advisors and consumers to access Integrity's broad range of holistic solutions from one integrated comprehensive technology solution.

For more information about Integrity's platform, visit www.integrity.com/IntegrityWealth.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC