Transformative growth engine created for agents to serve clients in local communities now available in Spanish language

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that IntegrityCONNECT® is now available to all Integrity agents in Spanish. IntegrityCONNECT is an all-in-one technology platform and growth engine that seamlessly connects agents, agencies, consumers and carriers to help agents transform their business and more effectively serve clients.

Integrity Launches IntegrityCONNECT Proprietary Technology in Spanish to Agents Nationwide

"At Integrity, we're driven by a sense of urgency to ensure everyone can access the holistic life, health and wealth solutions that best fit their needs," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Every consumer deserves as much clarity as possible when making sensitive healthcare and financial decisions — we are removing barriers for our agents as they guide clients toward stronger, more beneficial outcomes. Adding Spanish language capabilities to IntegrityCONNECT empowers agents to deepen connections with Hispanic consumers during critical moments, and better reach the underserved communities that need our services. With this important and timely enhancement to our technology, Integrity agents will be able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of even more clients and help them make the most of what life brings."

Through a single sign-on to the Integrity platform, agents can choose to navigate IntegrityCONNECT in English or Spanish and communicate with Spanish-speaking consumers in their native language, including their Agent Personalized Websites. Agents can send compliant client communications and marketing messages in Spanish, including emails and texts, which ensures essential information about policy enrollment, renewals and changes is delivered clearly, securely and efficiently. Throughout the entire process, health agents can provide service in Spanish from Scope of Appointment forms to policy enrollment. Each enhancement helps agents maintain the highest quality of service for all their clients and expands the reach of bilingual agents working to assist diverse communities.

"We are united with our agents in empowering healthier, more financially secure futures for the families and communities we serve," explained Harsh Singla, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Integrity. "The ability to navigate IntegrityCONNECT in Spanish and connect with Spanish-speaking consumers has been one of the most-requested enhancements by agents, and we're thrilled to offer it for this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. Agents and consumers now have the choice to interact in Spanish, reducing redundancy and confusion, and strengthening connections through more direct communication. Agents can feel confident they are effectively reaching an often-underserved market with compassionate and dependable service. A more inclusive offering creates higher plan satisfaction and retention for consumers and facilitates stronger connections between every stakeholder in the distribution chain."

IntegrityCONNECT helps all agents better serve clients by anticipating and proactively addressing client needs. Agents can dramatically streamline and simplify their daily workflows using automated life and health quoting and applications across multiple carriers through eApplications. Marketing campaigns and communications are easily automated to ensure clear and efficient delivery. In addition, agents can stay organized and feel more prepared and confident for client interactions by using Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated solution that generates on-demand client information summaries and meeting minutes, highlights upcoming plan changes and more. Every aspect of the transformative, all-in-one IntegrityCONNECT platform helps agents deliver holistic protection and planning solutions to those who need them most.

For more information about accessing IntegrityCONNECT, visit www.integrity.com/IntegrityCONNECT.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC