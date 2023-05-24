Historic investment in first of its kind development program will empower Integrity leaders to become even more effective at helping employees maximize their potential

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of the Integrity Leadership Academy, an expansive leadership education, development and training program custom-designed to help Integrity leaders maximize their own capabilities and guide others to reach their full potential. This one-of-a-kind program was created in partnership with the Zig Ziglar Corporation ("Ziglar"), one of the world's foremost experts on organizational performance solutions.

Integrity Launches Transformational Leadership Academy Built with the Zig Ziglar Corporation

"At Integrity, the depth and breadth of our organization gives rise to natural leaders — individuals who have succeeded through their hard work coupled with strong core values," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Integrity Leadership Academy offers our team members the transformational opportunity to refine these skills by becoming effective Coach Leaders who can bring out the best in those they serve. True leaders recognize the abilities of others and are eager to help those around them succeed. The Integrity Leadership Academy gives our leaders the mindset and platform to unleash the full potential of their teams, while creating a common leadership language across our entire platform. This industry-leading program will impact not just the career goals of Integrity's leaders, but every aspect of their lives!"

"Zig Ziglar's teachings continue to have a profound impact on my life," continued Adams. "One of the greatest lessons he taught me was: 'You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.' That's why we are partnering with Zig Ziglar's son, Tom Ziglar, and making this significant strategic investment in our already highly capable leaders through the Integrity Leadership Academy. It's not just about business — it's about knowing your team and how to inspire them to reach their highest potential. We have five core values we passionately live by, and by integrating them with the enduring truths taught by Ziglar, we've developed a historic training curriculum that will stand the test of time."

As the industry's first leadership development program of its kind, the Integrity Leadership Academy integrates Integrity's five core values of Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership, along with Ziglar's ten Leadership Virtues, forming a solid foundation of leadership skills. Through meaningful development, the program engages employees in setting goals that foster innovation, empowerment and even greater success. Participants will learn to identify behavior and communication styles, design effective problem-solving strategies and develop performance plans to better serve those they lead.

The expansive Integrity Leadership Academy program consists of:

Intensive three-day, in-person leadership retreat in Dallas, Texas , led by world-class leadership experts from Ziglar.

, led by world-class leadership experts from Ziglar. Engaging year-long learning management system to enhance and implement leadership strategies.

Company-wide training sessions, at all levels of the Integrity organization, to support continued learning.

"Today's most impactful leaders create engaging environments that help team members realize they can create the future they seek," said Tom Ziglar, CEO of Zig Ziglar Corporation and Ziglar, Inc. "We're incredibly pleased to partner with Integrity to present our proven leadership content in a supportive and thought-provoking forum. Integrity's key investment and commitment to their leaders is inspiring for all of us. This program compels employees to create new competencies, strengthen connections within their teams and make changes to remove obstacles. Integrity will see improvement in employee performance, job satisfaction and overall achievements."

"Integrity has always invested in its people — and there is always more to learn and do to be an effective leader," shared Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity. "Our Integrity Leadership Academy is a meaningful way for us to invest in our next generation of dynamic leaders. The business we're in is an incredible experience with constant changes that create exciting new opportunities. This program will help ensure we have a rising team of leaders well prepared to go the distance!"

The Integrity Leadership Academy reflects Integrity's deep commitment to investing in and supporting its employees' professional and personal growth and wellbeing. Over the next year, Integrity will take more than 500 of its current and emerging leaders through this leadership development program. In addition, Integrity is constantly improving its world-class insurtech platform of solutions to help stakeholders better meet the life, health and wealth protection needs of millions of Americans. Plus, all Integrity employees receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"The Integrity Leadership Academy is another investment in our most valued resource — our people," said Rachelle McReynolds, Integrity's Chief HR Officer & VP, People & Culture. "At Integrity, the way we lead starts with our name. Our five core values resonate in everything we do, which makes it essential to provide a pathway for leadership development. The Integrity Leadership Academy will help our leaders draw out the best version of themselves and those they lead. By providing them with crucial strategies and skills to see what is possible in themselves, we open doors of opportunity for our entire organization. We're just getting started in what we can accomplish."

"The future of Integrity is all about the next generation of leaders," shared Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Our Integrity Leadership Academy is custom designed to support these leaders and contribute to their professional development. This game-changing program is evidence of Integrity's commitment to help our leaders get to the next level by building their knowledge, skills and abilities. In so many ways, it will help us expand our leadership talent — and make it possible to provide even higher levels of service and support to those who depend on us."

For more information on the Integrity Leadership Academy, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/LeadershipAcademy.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Zig Ziglar Corporation

Zig Ziglar Corporation is a motivational personal and professional development company built on the principles of legendary founder, Zig Ziglar. The Ziglar programs convey powerful life improvement techniques and messages that transcend barriers of age, culture and occupation. Zig's proven body of work in personal and professional development has been applied by more than 250 million others on their journey to success. Today, Zig's son Tom expertly leads Ziglar in its efforts to continue to deliver his father's inspirational message to high achievers around the world. For more information, visit www.Ziglar.com.

