Integrity Marketing Group Continues Explosive Growth with Acquisition of Great American Legacy

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced the acquisition of Great American Legacy, Inc. (Great American Legacy), an insurance marketing organization based in Iowa. As part of the deal, Great American Legacy founder Jason Waters will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

"Integrity has shown me a model I didn't even know existed. Partnership opens doors for new growth and expansion to take my business to the next level," said Waters. "After seeing the tools and robust platform Integrity delivers, I realized I have an obligation to join forces because my entire team benefits from this new relationship."

"We look at a lot of businesses, and it's impressive to see what Jason has accomplished," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "He has recruited and developed an impressive team rooted in the Midwest and spanning as far as Texas and Florida. With horsepower from Integrity, we have no doubt their sales will continue to outpace the growth of the senior market."

"I've known Jason for 20 years and he understands this industry top to bottom. He is a proven business leader who has built upon a remarkable sales resume and crafted a very successful agency with teams across the country," added Jim Sweeney, American Senior Benefits founder and Integrity Managing Partner. "Integrity will allow him to do more of what he does well – pouring more into his teams and building the leaders of tomorrow."

More on Jason Waters' decision to join Integrity can be viewed in the following video: www.integritymarketing.com/greatamericanlegacy

"It's encouraging to see individuals like Jason who care for and truly have a passion for serving others," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity.

