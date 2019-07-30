Integrity Marketing Group Continues Growth with Acquisition of Senior Insurance Brokers

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced the acquisition of Senior Insurance Brokers, LLC, an insurance marketing organization based in Fort Worth, Texas with operations throughout the Southwest region of the United States. As part of the deal, Senior Insurance Brokers founder Jake Bailey will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

"We knew from the moment we met with Bryan and the Integrity leadership team this was the right decision for us and our agents," said Bailey. "For the past 15 years, our success has been grounded in protecting the health and financial security of Seniors with the latest and most competitive products available. With Integrity on our side, we now have access to the very best products the industry has to offer and can focus our efforts on sales and marketing as an Integrity Platform Partner."

"Jake and his amazing team at Senior Insurance Brokers have established the gold standard for serving the Senior Market in Texas and the surrounding states," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "This is a young, aggressive team that has achieved tremendous growth by giving agents the tools and support they need to win in a demanding marketplace. Their energy, enthusiasm and passion to win is an ideal fit for the Integrity family of partners."

"I've had the pleasure of working with Senior Insurance Brokers for many years and can't wait to see what happens when we combine their energy, focus and relentless drive for results with the incredible resources available at Integrity," added Jim Sweeney, American Senior Benefits founder and Integrity Managing Partner. "Jake always stays one step ahead in the Senior Market and will make Integrity a stronger organization on day one."

"The professionals at Senior Insurance Brokers lead by example by placing the customer first and taking zero shortcuts to success," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "They are an ideal fit for our team and an outstanding contribution to an already strong presence for Integrity in this region."

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies located throughout the country that has over 200,000 independent agents. Integrity serves almost 4 million clients with 500 employees. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place over $1.5 billion in new premium. More information is available at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com

