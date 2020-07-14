Integrity Marketing Group Expands on the West Coast with Acquisition of McClain Insurance

McClain entered the insurance industry when he was only 18 years old and has proven his leadership and coaching abilities by growing McClain Insurance from its humble beginnings into the powerhouse that it is now. Over the last decade, McClain has expanded their reach to 1,600 career agents serving more than 55,000 clients. In 2020, McClain Insurance expects to issue more than $55 million in paid premium.

"Integrity believes in investing in dynamic leaders, which is why we are excited to welcome Paul to the Integrity family," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "What Paul and his team have built is incredibly impressive, and we believe that they're just getting started. They are one of the fastest growing businesses in the insurance industry, and our partnership will accelerate their growth and allow them to serve even more Americans."

"Partnering with Integrity feels like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants, this is the ultimate mastermind group of industry legends," said Paul McClain, President of McClain Insurance. "My business has surpassed sales records each and every year because of the team we have built. Integrity is proving to be a catalyst for leveraging growth and I can't wait to take part in what many call the 'Integrity Effect,' where successful businesses take a huge leap forward after joining the Integrity platform."

McClain Insurance becomes the latest in a long list of successful insurance marketing and distribution companies to benefit from Integrity's extensive infrastructure and platform of resources and services. The new partnership will enable McClain to streamline its business functions with advertising, human resources, IT, lead generation, compliance and other areas of operational support. In addition, McClain will have access to industry-leading sales and marketing systems, as well as a diverse range of exclusive products that are only available to Integrity partners.

"Paul is one of the best recruiters and sales trainers in the business, and now that he has access to the resources, infrastructure, additional leads, products and collaboration that Integrity brings to the table, there is no ceiling to the success that he can attain," said Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life and a Managing Partner at Integrity.

"Because of the time that is freed by this partnership, I'm able to spend more of my energy focused on the areas of biggest impact and what I love to do, serving and training agents," said McClain. "My goal is to empower agents and agencies to create a legacy that can last for generations."

One of the most valuable benefits that comes with Integrity partnership is access to a one-of-a-kind Employee Ownership Program, designed to give back and truly align employees who are working hard to build the business, and not just the leadership at the top.

"I'm so honored to partner with Integrity, however I'm most proud that my employees are able to gain ownership in a much larger company with me," said McClain. "I've always desired to give as much value as I possibly could back to my employees and because of this partnership, I have the chance to make a significant difference in the lives of those I work with every day."

"Many of the companies in the Integrity family have been built over generations," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "But what we hope to do is help more leaders like Paul create impact that will last for generations to come. With the resources of an Integrity partnership, our partners are given the gift of more time to do what they do best, and in turn, they experience exponential growth that could come in no other way. We welcome McClain Insurance to the Integrity family and can't wait to see what we can do together."

For more information about Integrity's acquisition of McClain Insurance and to view the announcement video, please visit http://www.integritymarketing.com/mcclaininsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,200 employees work with more than 275,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place more than $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About McClain Insurance

McClain Insurance, also known as Family First Life West Coast, is a leading insurance agency in the financial services industry headquartered in southern California. They specialize in final expense life insurance, mortgage protection, fixed indexed annuities and Medicare supplement. McClain Insurance prides itself in empowering agents across the country to attain great success with top compensation, vested renewals, diverse product lines, innovative lead options and superior sales training. McClain's more than 1,600 career agents expect to serve over 55,000 clients in 2020, placing more than $55 million in paid premium. For more information, visit www.fflwestcoast.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

