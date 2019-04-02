Integrity Marketing Group Expands with Acquisition of Michigan-based MultiState Insurance Center, Inc.

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MultiState Insurance Center, Inc. ("MultiState" or "the Company"). Based in Grand Haven, Michigan, MultiState is a second-generation, family-owned and operated agency specializing in Medicare Supplement and Final Expense insurance. As part of the deal, MultiState owner and CEO Karen Fredricks becomes an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

"My father started MultiState over 45 years ago and I was born into the business. We've always had the motto to 'do the right thing,' and Integrity is the right platform to take MultiState to the next level," said Fredricks.

"We're very proud to partner with Karen and her entire team at MultiState," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "MultiState is a fast-growing agency that provides exceptional service to their agents and agencies, and we are excited to provide their team with additional resources to continue to grow and expand."

"I had to find out why all these organizations were joining Integrity," said Fredricks. "What I learned was that my business would only get stronger. Integrity has built a platform to help family-run businesses access the resources they need to grow while securing their legacy. Our agents will benefit from more products and value-add services, and the support Integrity provides means our team can focus on serving agents and helping more families."

To learn more about how what becoming part of Integrity means to MultiState, watch our video at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com/multistate

"I have done business with Karen and her team at MultiState for almost 20 years," said Mike White, Managing Partner of Integrity. "MultiState is one of the oldest FMO organizations in the country and Karen has taken the business to a whole new level. We are thrilled to have her on board."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies located throughout the country that has over 140,000 independent agents. Integrity serves almost three million clients with over 450 employees. More information is available at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com

