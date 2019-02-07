Integrity Marketing Group Grows Final Expense Presence with Addition of Senior Select

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Senior Select Insurance Group ("Senior Select" or "the Company"), one of the strongest and most respected final expense insurance agencies in the Southeastern United States. As part of the deal, Senior Select President/CEO and Founder, Frank Buce, becomes an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Based in LaGrange, Georgia, Senior Select was founded in 1995 and distributes products from a dozen major carriers through a dedicated team of sales professionals. In 2019, Senior Select will produce almost $25 million of new life insurance premium. Buce will continue to lead the business and all Senior Select employees will retain their positions and work from the Company's Georgia office.

"I had been watching Integrity and was intrigued by the great senior market brands that have joined the platform," said Buce. "After talking with Integrity Managing Partner Alan Town and getting a better understanding of everything that Integrity did for his company, Agent Service Connection, I knew joining would be great for Senior Select. I'm thrilled to become a partner in Integrity and we're already taking advantage of the relationship to expand our offering into new life and health business lines."

To learn more about how joining Integrity has enabled a new phase of growth for Senior Select, watch the video at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com/seniorselect

"I have always admired the business model Frank has built at Senior Select," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Frank has an incredible ability to teach and lead others, which has resulted in a fantastic agency that is in its prime."

"As a close friend of Frank, I'm very excited to have him as a fellow partner at Integrity," added Town. "The other Integrity partners and I look forward to leveraging our expertise and relationships to help Frank implement new strategies to accelerate Senior Select's growth while also utilizing his extensive client lead management and systems to strengthen Integrity."

The acquisition of Senior Select marks the fourth agency specializing in final expense insurance that has joined Integrity's platform in the past 12 months, following Agent Service Connection, The Scott Riddle Agency and NEAT Management Group, announced earlier this month. Combined, Integrity now produces more than $200 million of final expense related life insurance premium annually.

