Integrity Marketing Group's Momentum Continues with Acquisition of American Investment Strategies

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has acquired American Investment Strategies ("AIS"), an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Ohio. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

AIS serves the Midwest as a leading independent insurance marketing organization, providing a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, including Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Long-Term Care options for the Senior Market.

"AIS has a proven track record of understanding and developing solutions that address the needs of Seniors in the Midwest. It's a real honor for them to join Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity.

"It's clear that Bryan and the whole Integrity team share our commitment to agent success," said Craig Kuhr, owner, American Investment Strategies. "Not only will our agents have immediate access to the best products and value-add services the industry can offer, but Integrity's support will help develop the lasting relationships and trust that will drive their continued success."

"Craig, Doug, and Danny built a business putting Agents first. Now that we're on the same platform we have the potential to unlock some enormous opportunities," added Tim Shook, Vice President of Integrity's Cornerstone Senior Marketing.

