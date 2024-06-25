Integrity Named One of Nation's Top 100 Companies for Women in the Workplace

"When our employees know their individuality, contributions and perspectives are embraced and valued, they are empowered to move forward and create world-class experiences for our clients and partners," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity, Family, Service, Partnership and Respect are more than just traits we admire — these are the core values that we actively promote and strive to embody in our daily interactions. We want to stand out as a company that is purposefully committed to fostering respect at every employment level. This means every employee sees a path for professional advancement and continued achievement. This environment of being values-based furthers Integrity's trailblazing mission to innovate insurance and financial services for all stakeholders. Our women employees bring immense contributions that move us toward this goal and we're grateful and humbled to know that they feel Integrity provides them with an equitable environment to grow and be successful!"

Based largely on employee feedback, this award underscores Integrity's impressive and engaging workplace culture, built on a foundation of equality and respect. Comparably bestows the Best Company for Women award based on ratings and testimonials from current employees across more than 70,000 companies. The award considers nearly 20 core workplace culture metrics such as leadership, work-life balance, professional development and work environment. Integrity joins other notable award recipients such as IBM, AT&T and Adobe.

Best Company for Women is one of several awards Integrity has received from Comparably this year, including Best Company for Employee Happiness, Best Company for Perks and Benefits and Best CEO. Additionally, Inc. named Integrity to its list of Power Partners.

"Prioritizing workplace diversity and employee wellbeing results in enthusiastic, engaged employees who are eager to join and stay with our organization," explained Anne Wood, Chief Marketing Officer of Integrity. "Integrity has created a deep talent pool of best-in-class team members who build strong relationships with our clients and who develop and deliver revolutionary products that are transforming the entire insurance and financial services experience. We want to help our employees to have deep pride and excitement in coming to work for Integrity each day. By focusing on our employees as our greatest asset, we advance our mission of innovation together."

Integrity continuously celebrates the driving force of women's contributions to all aspects of its business. The company has pioneered notable initiatives designed to increase the visibility of women in leadership roles and further promote opportunities for career advancement. This includes Integrity's Women in Leadership Seminar Series, which showcases inspiring and energizing stories of strength and service, including insights from industry leaders. Every employee at Integrity also plays a meaningful role in developing and supporting its transformative Suite of Solutions: MarketingCENTER, LifeCENTER, LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity™.

"Our values are foundational to every business decision at Integrity," explained Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer of Integrity. "Our purpose is to make insurance and financial services simpler, more beneficial and ultimately more human for all stakeholders — and we can't fulfill it without an unparalleled employee experience that reflects the diversity of those we serve. We express gratitude to our board and executive team, who continue to set the tone for inclusive leadership, innovation and respect to drive industry-wide transformation. These awards are another confirmation of the significance our employees place on the positive and inspiring company culture we've worked to create. We look forward to continuing to meet and expand those high standards so we can collectively help even more Americans plan for the good days ahead."

For more information about Integrity's award-winning values and culture, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education — it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work, Best CEOs, and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC