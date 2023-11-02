Integrity Named One of the Top 100 Companies in the U.S. for Best Perks & Benefits

Strong focus on comprehensive and meaningful benefit offerings earns Integrity a 2023 Best Company award through employee rankings collected by Comparably

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been named as one of the top 100 companies in the U.S. for Best Perks and Benefits. Integrity was joined on the list by other notable winners including Uber, Workday, Adobe, Topgolf, Costco, Microsoft, Google and Meta, among others. The 2023 Best Perks and Benefits Award was given by Comparably, a leading platform that provides workplace culture data for public and private companies.

"At the heart of Integrity's mission is our pledge to help Americans plan for the good days ahead. That extends to the people we serve as well as to each one of our employees," stated Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Each day that our employees come to work, we want them to know and feel how valued and appreciated they are. Our commitment to their overall wellbeing extends holistically across the crucial, interrelated areas of life, health and wealth. It starts on day one by offering unique and meaningful benefits such as our life-changing Employee Ownership Plan. To be recognized with the Top 100 award for Best Perks & Benefits — and to be included in such an impressive group of top-ranked companies — demonstrates the powerful effect of treating every member of our team like family!"

This nationwide recognition for Best Perks and Benefits from Comparably highlights Integrity's industry-leading commitment to "Putting People First." Award rankings were calculated based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees and is further evidence to the exceptional company culture, core values and qualities that set Integrity apart as an employer of choice. Rankings were compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies in the U.S. and Canada. Integrity's employees consistently rate the company highly across a wide range of criteria, reflecting their enthusiasm for their work and positive outlook in helping the millions of Americans Integrity serves each year.

Integrity's devotion to its employees is manifest through a range of benefits and perks designed to enhance the wellbeing and job satisfaction of employees. One of Integrity's most noteworthy perks is its Employee Ownership Plan, which provides an opportunity for all employees to have a meaningful ownership stake in the company, starting day one. Integrity employees also receive two days of paid time off annually to volunteer for the charitable organization of their choice. Robust retirement plans and employer provided life insurance, as well as generous health insurance cost sharing, round out a best-in-class benefit package that provides employees with added financial security and greater peace of mind.

"Integrity is built on core values that breathe life and purpose into our workplace culture," shared Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People & Culture Officer at Integrity. "We believe the perks and benefits we offer are among the nation's best. They have been thoughtfully considered and designed to bring enhanced value and support to our team members who strive every day to live our mission. Receiving this award is especially gratifying because it's based on anonymous and voluntary employee feedback. Our employees' voices matter — their dedication and satisfaction drive our service and success."

