Proven executive with global track record of success will lead Integrity's wealth division and work to further integrate wealth management into holistic life, health and wealth solutions

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that Craig Walling has joined Integrity as President of its wealth management division, Integrity Wealth. A widely respected financial services industry veteran with over 30 years of domestic and international experience, Walling will work alongside Integrity's executive team to drive growth through a unified vision of life, health and wealth planning.

Integrity Names Industry Veteran Craig Walling as President of Integrity Wealth

With $46 billion in assets under management and advisement and an extensive network of advisors across all 50 states, Integrity Wealth aligns with Integrity's other pillars of Life and Health in providing families with comprehensive solutions designed to support more holistic financial wellbeing. As head of Integrity Wealth, Walling will oversee implementation of wealth-focused initiatives across Integrity's more than 200 partners and affiliates, offering transformative planning solutions designed to help millions of underserved American consumers better plan for the good days ahead.

"As a company, we realized long ago the revolutionary impact we could have on our industry by integrating life, health and wealth into one comprehensive platform," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "When we established Integrity Wealth, we knew we needed a visionary leader who could help us bring our mission to life — and that leader is Craig."

"Craig's exceptional career is a fascinating example of strong and adaptable leadership amidst complex environments and intriguing challenges," continued Adams. "He is known as a builder who leads and inspires companies to greater success. His unique background, instincts and talents will have tremendous impact on Integrity and the industry, as he joins us in building the most holistic life, health and wealth planning offering on the market. Craig enthusiastically embraces our mission of comprehensive protection and planning as well as brings exceptional acumen and impressive expertise to help us achieve our significant goals. Craig's expansive and impactful experience in financial services, operations and leadership make him uniquely suited to lead our fast-growing Wealth division, and we are incredibly honored to welcome him to the Integrity family."

A multifaceted and decisive leader with extensive C-level experience, Walling spent his formative childhood years moving around the globe with time spent in Venezuela, Peru, Panama, Australia and the Middle East. This global citizenship instilled curiosity, resourcefulness and courage, as well as an appreciation for diverse cultures and an insatiable desire for new challenges. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Walling embarked on an internationally focused career that has spanned three decades of financial services experience and success. He has held leadership positions at Citibank in locations including Brazil, Greece and Taiwan. He has also held executive roles for Charles Schwab Europe, U.S. Trust, and UBS Trust, where he was head of the Private Bank and Trust Company in the U.S. and Canada supporting more than 7,000 advisors. Most recently, Walling spent eight years as a Managing Director for Alvarez & Marsal's Wealth Management Transformation practice. In this role, he interacted closely with Integrity leaders, becoming fully immersed in Integrity's holistic life, health and wealth vision. Additionally, Walling has held multiple chairman roles on independent boards of directors.

"I'm a deep believer in a purpose-driven life, which includes an obligation to serve and utilize my skills and experience in ways that improve the lives of others," expressed Craig Walling, President of Integrity Wealth. "Leading Integrity Wealth offers the opportunity of a lifetime to galvanize the diverse strengths of our partners and affiliates and utilize cutting-edge technology for enormous impact. I'm excited to continue discovering and harnessing new capabilities and synergies within this exceptional group that will benefit millions of underserved American families who need holistic life, health and wealth protection and planning. Together, our goal is to empower agents and advisors to create comprehensive solutions that span clients' entire arc of wealth creation and assets. I'm thrilled to add my expertise and energy to Integrity's long list of impressive life, health and wealth leaders, and look forward to being part of a company with a unique purpose and powerful vision for what's possible."

"Craig is an incredibly capable and seasoned leader who will greatly expand our capacity to transform wealth management," said Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "His innate curiosity and global financial background make him the perfect candidate to lead Integrity Wealth and help us build endless opportunities for our partners, agents and consumers. Integrity stands at the helm of the first convergence of life, health and wealth resources of this scale. The depth of Craig's experience working with some of the world's leading financial institutions will be critical to the business performance of our partners and affiliates as he leads their alignment with Integrity's vision of comprehensive planning. Craig has already had a full career's worth of remarkable accomplishments, and we are honored that he chose to channel his many capabilities into helping agents and advisors better serve the wealth protection needs of American families. His enthusiasm for new challenges is inspiring — we are fully confident Integrity Wealth will thrive under Craig's leadership."

Under the leadership of Walling, Integrity Wealth will align with Integrity's Life and Health divisions to serve the interconnected life, health and wealth needs of the American consumer. To support advisors and agents in creating success for their clients, Integrity develops and provides advanced technology designed to improve the insurance and financial services experience for all stakeholders. Integrity's proprietary Suite of Solutions offers AI-driven life, health and wealth technology, including MedicareCENTER, LifeCENTER , LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity™. The platform makes it easier for agents, advisors and consumers to access Integrity's broad range of comprehensive solutions in a streamlined and simplified process.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

