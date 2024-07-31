Proven and respected industry leader with 40 years of experience will provide financial strategy, oversight and guidance across Integrity's rapidly growing platform

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that Linda Zukauckas will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. With 40 years of results-driven experience optimizing the financial and operational performance of global companies, Zukauckas will play a key role on the executive team in providing financial oversight and leadership, as well as influencing corporate strategy across Integrity's integrated Life, Health and Wealth divisions.

Integrity Names Respected Industry Leader Linda Zukauckas as Chief Financial Officer

"Integrity is leading a new era of expanded offerings and more holistic protection of the life, health and wealth assets American families have built across decades," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "To help us better serve the needs of even more agencies, agents and consumers, we are pleased to have found in Linda Zukauckas an exceptional leader with keen financial acumen, strategic vision and proven guidance. As an incredibly well-respected and esteemed executive, Linda brings a strong track record of optimizing performance and accelerating growth across some of the world's largest and most respected organizations, both public and private. She will expand Integrity's financial objectives with strategic goals to continue the momentum we've built. We're proud to welcome Linda to our Integrity family and look forward to all the ways she will help enhance our mission to serve!"

"Integrity has staked out a pioneering role in creating innovative and proprietary solutions across the insurance and financial services landscape, and I'm energized by the opportunity we have to make an indelible impact," said Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer of Integrity. "I knew right away that the Integrity team was an inspiring organization with world-class leaders that I wanted to be part of. I'm incredibly impressed with the way Integrity continues to invest in its platform and its people to create exceptional insurance and financial services experiences for all stakeholders. This is a truly remarkable time in Integrity's growth journey, and I'm honored to join the Integrity family as we work to execute our shared vision of delivering holistic life, health and wealth solutions to all Americans."

Zukauckas brings an abundance of executive level achievements in financial management across global organizations. Prior to joining Integrity, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Nielsen Holdings, taking a key strategic leadership role in the company's $16B transition from public to private. Before that, she was EVP and Deputy Chief Financial Officer of American Express, where she led all business unit CFO functions and served as the global executive sponsor for the company's Women's Interest Network. Further experience includes 11 years in various senior finance roles at Ally Financial Inc. (formerly GMAC), including Managing Director Corporate Strategy and CFO of North America Auto Finance, Ally's largest business unit. Additionally, she held international leadership positions with Deutsche Bank throughout Asia, including chief auditor for the Global Investment Bank. Zukauckas began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas and New York. She currently serves as a board member of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Zelis, a private health tech platform, and is the former board chair of Financial Executives International.

Working in close coordination with Integrity's executive team, Linda will provide valuable financial and data analysis leadership to help guide the company's growth initiatives. Integrity is committed to delivering life, health and wealth services to millions of Americans and the agents that serve them, and with Linda's expertise guiding decisions, Integrity is well-positioned to serve even more families as they prepare for the good days ahead. In addition, she will hold leadership responsibility for financial functions, building on foundations of success from her remarkable career.

Integrity develops and delivers resources and solutions designed to help insurance agents and financial advisors meet client goals more efficiently and effectively — and provide a renewed approach to securing health and financial wellbeing. Zukauckas' proven insight and experience will be instrumental in guiding future strategy of these core initiatives. The company's proprietary Suite of Solutions offers a streamlined platform for agents, advisors and consumers to access comprehensive, AI-driven life, health and wealth solutions. This innovative technology includes MedicareCENTER, LifeCENTER, LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity™.

"Integrity's ongoing investment in world-class leaders and best-in-class solutions for consumers is driving the industry forward in ways that help ensure the comprehensive needs of American families are consistently met," said Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People & Culture Officer. "Linda's arrival brings increased skillsets that add a valued dimension to our executive team. With proven experience maximizing fiscal positions and improving processes, she will help Integrity take full advantage of opportunities that empower us to better deliver on our commitment to serve and provide purposeful and sustainable growth. Her leadership will contribute to Integrity's track record of growth and strong financial performance and we're thrilled to welcome her on board."

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

