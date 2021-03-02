Integrity Partners with Access Capital to Provide Innovative Financial Solutions to Insurance Agents

Access Capital provides financial solutions for insurance agents by leveraging future policy renewals to obtain capital today, while maintaining their client relationships for future product sales. Drawing from decades of insurance and actuarial experience, Access Capital uses proprietary data and actuarial models to project the value of an agent's future commissions across a limitless range of life and health products. Access Capital provides near real-time valuation services and an immediate capital payout to agents based on readily available information about their book of business. The ability for agents to convert their commissions into capital allows them to add staff, invest in leads or meet any number of life's unexpected obligations.

Over its 13-year history, Access Capital has provided more than $125 million of capital to thousands of agents nationwide. Access Capital's transactions span more than 500,000 policyholders and over 200 different insurance carriers that offer a broad range of products, including Medicare, ACA, long-term care, life and an endless portfolio of ancillary life and health insurance products.

"At Integrity, innovation means reshaping our industry for all stakeholders, and that includes helping agents and agencies grow their businesses faster than ever before," said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Integrity Marketing Group. "By adding Access Capital to the Integrity family, we will help agents and agencies obtain capital to invest in their business and better meet the life and health insurance needs of more Americans. As the industry evolves, it is more important than ever to provide flexible solutions to help agents and agencies succeed. The Access Capital team looks at our industry through a different lens and they have built an ingenious approach to solving generational problems for agents in the field."

"Historically, agents have been restricted to limited traditional lending sources to unlock the value of their renewals. These institutions often don't see the true value of their assets, require extensive documentation and place many limitations on ways the capital can be used," described Bryan Neary, Principal and Co-Founder of Access Capital. "Alternatively, our process is so streamlined that with basic information, agents can receive an offer in as little as a day, not months."

"Access Capital Group brings an innovative spirit with a passion for solving problems, and it's obvious we're in good company with Integrity," Neary continued. "Their partners are a collection of the most forward-thinking leaders shaping the industry today. We're excited to leverage that innovation to create more solutions for more agents and agencies."

As an Integrity partner, Access Capital joins a prestigious network of the country's fastest growing agencies, reaching thousands of agents. Proprietary data and technology available only through the Integrity platform will further hone Access Capital's valuation and underwriting process. Access Capital will also utilize the support services available to all Integrity partners, including market research, product development, information technology, human resources, legal counsel, accounting/finance and a full-service advertising and marketing firm.

"Through Integrity's relationships across the country and the reach of its partner network, we'll be able to serve more agents than ever before," explained David Emerton, Principal and Co-Founder of Access Capital. "Integrity is about improving the lives of agents and agencies using out-of-the-box solutions, which is the same framework we've built our business on. Data-driven solutions are propelling the future of insurance. This partnership will enhance our ability to expand our reach and do better deals with agents and agencies going forward."

Additionally, Access Capital employees will be eligible to participate in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership to employees.

"Allowing our employees the opportunity to share in our growth through ownership shows us that Integrity truly means what they say about being a family," shared Neary. "Integrity is leading the way in insurance today and we couldn't be more excited to sit at the table with Integrity's iconic partners."

