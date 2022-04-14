Integrity Partners with Honeycutt Insurance Marketing to Expand Life Insurance Distribution

Recognizing the opportunities that many families have to be better financially prepared, Tray Honeycutt has dedicated his career to helping his clients feel confident and secure about the future. He established Honeycutt Insurance Marketing to serve middle-income consumers by providing final expense insurance, mortgage protection and annuities. Honeycutt's deep understanding of the value of the products and services he offers his clients has led to significant year-over-year growth.

"Integrity's entire end-to-end structure of systems and resources is built to help companies like Honeycutt Insurance Marketing succeed," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is a constantly expanding team where each member brings value, and everyone understands the power of teamwork to achieve a common goal. We're striving to innovate insurance together, and we need dedicated and dynamic leaders like Tray to help accelerate our efforts. Tray understands what it means to set a goal, work hard to achieve it and bring others along to share in that success. As part of our team, he can now utilize all of Integrity's offerings to support the growth of his business, and we're thrilled that he is now part of our Integrity family."

"At Honeycutt Insurance Marketing, we've always understood that the speed of the leader determines the speed of the pack," said Tray Honeycutt, President of Honeycutt Insurance Marketing. "Integrity is a clear leader in insurtech innovation, and I didn't want our company to be left behind. Partnering with Integrity offers Honeycutt Insurance Marketing financial strength, unmatched technology and a solid infrastructure that will help ensure our business can weather storms and stand the test of time. In addition, I'm thrilled to glean knowledge from many of the industry's top leaders through Integrity's partner network. I'm so excited for our future with Integrity Marketing — I see no limit to where we can go and grow together."

Honeycutt's philosophy of teamwork and cooperation is perfectly aligned with Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. This innovative group of industry peers works collaboratively to optimize insurance and financial processes that help Americans protect their life, health and wealth and plan for the good days ahead.

"Tray understands firsthand that the work we do is about helping people when they need it most," explained Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity. "His compassion, positivity and persistence will be tremendous assets to the Integrity partner network, where he can contribute and learn with other industry leaders as we share best practices and solutions. When you help others win, you win as well. That's a big reason why we're so grateful to count Tray as a valuable new member of our team."

Honeycutt Insurance Marketing will experience greater efficiencies through Integrity's deep offering of centralized business services, which include Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance. Additionally, the firm will tap into Integrity's comprehensive insurtech platform to better serve clients and expand its product offerings. These best-in-class resources include proprietary quoting and enrollment systems, useful data and analytics, and powerful customer relationship management software, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

Through this partnership, Honeycutt Insurance Marketing can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Honeycutt Insurance Marketing

Honeycutt Insurance Marketing, headquartered in Victorville, California, is a life insurance agency committed to serving the needs of the middle American market. Honeycutt Insurance Marketing specializes in mortgage protection, final expense, impaired-risk life insurance and retirement income protection. The firm has amassed a growing, nationwide salesforce of agents and is known as an innovator of agency growth and development strategies. In 2021, Honeycutt Insurance Marketing served over 50,000 families and issued over $34 million in life insurance premium.

