Integrity Partners with J. Helbig & Company to Better Serve Federal Employees with Their Insurance Needs

"At Integrity, we're passionate about our mission to reach more Americans and help them prepare for the good days ahead," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "J. Helbig & Company are actively moving us toward that goal by bringing their unique federal employee market expertise to the Integrity family. Jim and his team have worked tirelessly to build an amazing business focused on serving those who work hard to serve our nation. We're honored to support the preservation and growth of that legacy and we can't wait to see J. Helbig & Company achieve new levels of success by tapping into Integrity's expansive resources."

In 1984, Jim Helbig recognized an opportunity to better meet the coverage needs of federal employees, a historically underserved market. They began offering life and annuity products to federal workers in the Midwest. Today, J. Helbig & Company is a family business with a longstanding reputation for serving clients with honesty and respect.

"Integrity offers me the chance to continue running my company with added resources that can strengthen our offerings and greatly enhance our growth over the next few years," said Jim Helbig, President of J. Helbig & Company. "Our company is very family-oriented — we enjoy working together, we push each other to be better and we share similar values and ideals. It's empowering to be partnered with Integrity, a company that acts and feels the same way. This partnership is a win-win-win situation. It's positive for our agents and the company, and I plan to ensure it's positive for Integrity as well."

Integrity's network of industry icons and legends welcomes J. Helbig & Company to its ranks. This integrative group brings together industry leaders who are united by a commitment to innovation. Integrity partners collaborate and strategize on best practices and solutions to optimize insurance and financial processes, and better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

Through Integrity's omnichannel platform of insurtech resources, J. Helbig & Company will be able to expand its product portfolio and scale its offerings. Integrity's comprehensive suite of systems and offerings includes proprietary quoting and enrollment resources, product development and significant data and analytics. J. Helbig & Company will also enjoy Integrity's shared business services, which encompass IT, human resources, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, all Integrity partners are eligible to offer employees meaningful ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about J. Helbig & Company's partnership with Integrity, view a video at http://www.integritymarketing.com/JHelbig.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About J. Helbig & Company

J. Helbig & Company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a leading distributor of life insurance and fixed indexed annuities in the federal employee market across the United States. Our agency helps thousands of federal employees with their life insurance and retirement planning needs, assisting them in person, over the phone, and online. In 2022, J. Helbig & Company expects to issue $40 million in life insurance and annuity premium.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC