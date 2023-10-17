Integrity Partners with the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys to Bring Comprehensive Holistic Planning to Americans

Leading estate planning professional organization with more than 150 legal firms will expand Integrity's mission to deliver holistic life, health and wealth solutions to American consumers

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys ("Academy") that will revolutionize the way estate planning attorneys, insurance agents and financial advisors protect the life, health and wealth of their clients. Through this partnership, Integrity will now be able to offer agents, advisors and clients access to industry-leading estate planning legal resources. In addition, all Academy member firms will gain access to Integrity's world-class technology suite of products and services, empowering members to create a broader spectrum of more holistic planning solutions for clients. The Academy is headquartered in San Diego, California, and led by founders Robert Armstrong and Sanford M. Fisch. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"This is a historic day for both the insurtech and estate planning industries," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By leveraging Integrity's extensive technology and resources, the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys will completely transform the impact estate planning firms have on their clients' future. Estate planning can now be integrated with aspects of consumers' life, health and wealth picture to create more cohesive, actionable retirement solutions and ensure consumers feel confident in preserving and protecting their legacies. This partnership will provide exciting opportunities for Integrity's partner companies by creating unique ways to serve clients even more holistically. I have known Robert and Sanford for years and have immense respect for the way they have grown their business. I'm humbled that they have chosen to align their future with Integrity — we're just getting started in what we will accomplish together!"

The American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys is the country's largest professional network for estate planning attorneys, with more than 150 member firms across the United States. Founded by industry leaders Robert Armstrong and Sanford M. Fisch, the Academy helps attorneys expand skills and implement systems to build thriving practices. The organization provides a wide array of proven products and services, including platforms, accounting, compliance and workflow processes, to help attorneys become successful business owners in serving their clientele. Its nationally recognized leadership team works to ensure members remain on the forefront of the estate planning industry through insightful events, training and extensive continuing education opportunities. American Academy of Estate Planning Attorney members also annually complete over three times more continuing education than the industry average — all so they can consistently provide their clients with the most advanced estate planning guidance and support.

"As trusted advisors, our estate planning law firm members form lifelong relationships with their clients," explained Robert Armstrong, President of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys. "We want to maximize the value we add to those relationships by more thoroughly meeting the scope of attorney and client needs. Today's successful estate planning firms are transforming into enterprise firms — lifelong client partners who can truly care for all aspects of a client's future. This approach often incorporates expertise beyond estate planning, and insurance is one of the most critical components. Our members are thrilled to access Integrity's resources to diversify their businesses and deepen their current offerings, and we're thrilled with the prospect of working with agents and advisors across the country. With so many synergies between our organizations, this partnership is a clear win-win for the Academy and Integrity. The team at Integrity completely understands our business and culture. It's exciting to move forward in perfect alignment and I'm thrilled to now be a part of the Integrity family."

"The Academy and Integrity are creating an unparalleled solution for both the legal and financial services industries," said Sanford M. Fisch, CEO of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys. "This partnership offers Academy members the opportunity to completely widen the way they serve their clients, while also giving insurance agents and financial advisors access to trusted estate planning services. Part of continual innovation is constantly exploring new products, services and offerings and then seizing growth opportunities when they come. The Academy and Integrity share a vision of innovation and we're excited to lead the way in creating a more holistic approach to estate planning. The power of partnership means when we join forces, we can accomplish more. Today, we're accomplishing more for American families."

Integrity's end-to-end technology suite will transform estate planning attorneys' business operations and the way they craft solutions to help clients secure their future. World-class offerings include Ask Integrity, a revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that leverages in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence to empower agents in their client relationships. The Integrity platform also encompasses MarketingCENTER, an on-demand system of compliant and customizable marketing assets, and LeadCENTER, an actionable lead generation service, as well as ongoing product development and optimization.

Through its expanding group of prestigious partners, Integrity has built unique, comprehensive planning solutions to help clients pursue and protect their lifelong financial goals and personal wellbeing. This includes the addition of Gladstone Wealth Partners, Lion Street, Annexus and Ash Brokerage to the Integrity family of companies. These partners, alongside many other industry legends and trailblazers, are unified by their shared vision to optimize processes that safeguard their clients' financial freedom, health and security to help Americans plan for the good days ahead.

"Estate planning is a crucial piece of the life, health and wealth protection puzzle, and the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys are among the most trusted and respected leaders in the field," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Bringing the Academy's estate planning expertise to the Integrity platform is another huge step forward on our journey to provide holistic solutions to agents, advisors and the clients they serve. I'm thrilled that the Academy and its incredible leadership team share in our vision and spirit of innovation. Working together, we will continue to transform the industry."

To learn more about the impact the Academy's partnership and estate planning will have on Integrity's mission to deliver holistic life, health and wealth solutions to American consumers, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AAEPA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys

The American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys is a national organization dedicated to transforming and empowering estate planning attorneys with the tools, services and systems they need for professional success. Co-founded in 1993 by Robert Armstrong and Sanford M. Fisch, the Academy is headquartered in San Diego, California. It has revolutionized the estate planning sector by emphasizing the need for both technical legal skills and business acumen. The Academy offers an array of services and training, including marketing, practice management, CRM software and document creation software, as well as a world-class legal education department. The Academy also has two summits per year and legal education throughout the year to help members keep abreast of evolving estate planning laws. With a wealth of real-world solutions, the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys has become the go-to resource for estate planning attorneys nationwide. For more information, visit www.aaepa.com.

