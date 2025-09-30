Agency joins Integrity's network of partners to expand support of agents through utilization of technology platforms and access to best-in-class products

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with 300 Insurance Group, an independent marketing organization led by Brian Celestine. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity Partnership Provides 300 Insurance Group with Scalable Growth Strategies and Technology Centered on Serving Clients More Holistically

A respected national sales leader, founder Brian Celestine positions his team for similar success through actionable strategies and real-time support. His agents benefit from extensive coaching, a proven training system and hands-on mentoring with experienced leaders who have succeeded at the highest levels of the industry. As an agency, 300 Insurance Group supports clients by offering life insurance and final expense products, as well as annuities. Its family-oriented team is deeply invested in each other's growth and success, resulting in a culture that values progression, loyalty and integrity.

"Brian is a dynamic presence in the industry who isn't just building a business, he's building up people," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His charismatic leadership style and commitment to serve make him exactly the kind of person Integrity is proud to partner with. In leading 300 Insurance Group, he has developed a plug-and-play system that's a fantastic engine for agent growth — and we're excited to enhance the agency's offerings with our intuitive and compliant marketing solutions, next-generation insurtech platforms and expansive carrier access. As an Integrity partner, 300 Insurance Group will significantly expand its footprint and connect more clients with the right coverage and care. I'm proud to welcome Brian and the entire 300 Insurance Group team to the Integrity family and look forward to impacting lives together."

"From our first meeting, it was clear that Integrity shares many of the values that guide our business: integrity, innovation and a culture of winning," explained Brian Celestine, President and CEO of 300 Insurance Group. "This partnership offers an incredible opportunity to scale with a company that keeps agents top of mind in its innovations. Integrity's game-changing technology and impactful solutions make my agents' workflow more efficient and help them be more effective in serving the needs of their clients. Becoming part of the Integrity family also helps us attract strong, like-minded leaders who are in alignment with our path of industry transformation. Integrity is experiencing unprecedented growth through exceptional service and I'm excited to contribute to it — our partnership opens the door to boundless opportunities."

"Brian has built a strong team of coachable, motivated and compassionate agents who put the needs of the client first," said Sexias "Chad" Milner III, Co-Founder of North American Senior Benefits and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Partnering with Integrity allows them to retain focus on the most essential part of our business — building lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with the families and individuals they serve. Integrity's powerful technology, world-class resources and compliant marketing support all work together to help agents bring the right solutions to clients and serve more Americans than ever before. 300 Insurance Group will be strong contributors to Integrity's mission and we're honored to welcome them to the team."

Through its partnership with Integrity, 300 Insurance Group can build on its momentum and expand its service footprint using the industry's most advanced technology and resources. Integrity's integrated technology offers agents a comprehensive view of client activity, including actionable real-time leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, and streamlined plan management. Agents can leverage the AI-driven and voice activated digital assistant, Ask Integrity®, to deepen client connections through in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Integrity's holistic life, health and wealthplatform also offers all partners insightful direction to make data-driven decisions and drive growth, including best-in-class analytics, impactful leadership guidance and ongoing innovation.

Integrity's core value of Partnership places the collective success of its partners at the center of its operations. Its network of industry visionaries and legends are continually collaborating to better protect the life, health and wealth of today's consumers through holistic solutions. Their mutual trust and support of each other's progress drives innovation, which creates improved insurance and financial services processes for all stakeholders and helps millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about 300 Insurance Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/300Insurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About 300 Insurance Group

300 Insurance Group is a Houston, Texas-based insurance agency specializing in final expense insurance, life insurance and annuities. The agency helps American families achieve greater financial security and peace of mind by offering them tailored protection and legacy planning. Agents with 300 Insurance Group receive expert training, hands-on mentorship and proven systems designed to help them build successful, sustainable businesses. Operating nationwide, the agency is committed to empowering both clients and agents through timely solutions and values-driven service.

