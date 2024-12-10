Continual investment in career development and leadership opportunities for Integrity employees results in prestigious honor recognizing company-wide career growth

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been ranked one of the country's top 100 companies for Career Growth. Integrity received the Best Companies for Career Growth award from Comparably, a recognized workforce survey platform that compiles workplace and culture data from public and private companies. The award highlighted companies that employees regarded as offering a significant trajectory for professional development and opportunities for growth. Other prominent 2024 award recipients include Amazon, Uber, Topgolf, Instacart, Squarespace, ADP and many others.

Integrity Recognized Nationally as One of the Leading Companies for Career Growth

"We are honored to invest in our employees, facilitate the development of new skill sets and help them grow their presence within our community," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Every member of our team receives significant opportunities for growth, including leadership training from industry leaders and trailblazers, and meaningful benefits, such as our Employee Ownership Plan. When our employees are excited about their advancement potential, they feel confident in their choice of career path and empowered to create innovative solutions that help move forward our mission to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead!"

Skilled and talented professionals know they can advance their careers in alignment with their core values by joining the Integrity family. Integrity has successfully pioneered leadership initiatives and mentorship opportunities, such as its Integrity Leadership Academy, in partnership with the Zig Ziglar Corporation; hundreds of episodes of its CEO-hosted "Inspire" Podcast; and its industry-leading Women in Leadership Seminar Series. In addition, the extensive Integrity partner network offers the collective support of leaders that are aligned in purpose and values. Partners benefit from opportunities to collaborate with and learn best practices from many of the country's most experienced and influential voices in insurance and financial services.

Integrity also offers a best-in-class benefits package with substantial perks designed to enrich employee wellbeing. All employees receive a meaningful ownership stake in Integrity from their first day on the job through the industry's first-of-its-kind Employee Ownership Plan, which has, to date, paid employees more than $175 million in distributions. In addition to full retirement and healthcare benefits, employees are allotted 16 hours of paid time off annually to volunteer for a charitable organization of their choice.

"At Integrity, growth is not just encouraged, it's an expected part of our culture," explained Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer at Integrity. "Continuous learning and leadership development are among the most critical components for job satisfaction. This award reflects the thoughtful consideration we've placed into every opportunity to help our employees succeed within their current roles and embrace new opportunities. Our employees are instrumental in fulfilling our mission to serve more Americans, and it's a joy to see them grow and thrive."

Integrity employees have consistently rated the company as an employer of choice, resulting in numerous workplace culture awards, including Best Company for Perks & Benefits, Best Company for Employee Happiness, Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Women. Inc. also named Integrity to its list of Power Partners. These awards validate the collective efforts of the Integrity team to build a world-class environment where employees can pursue challenging, rewarding work on an exciting growth trajectory.

To learn more about Integrity's award-winning values and culture, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

