Respected industry leader with proven track record for innovation and growth will further strengthen Integrity's mission to deliver holistic solutions to agents, advisors and clients

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that it is continuing to expand its life insurance division with the addition of Victor Sanchez as Vice President of Integrity Life. Sanchez, a high-performing leader with extensive life and health insurance experience, will drive Integrity's growth in the life and long-term care markets, working closely with Integrity's executive leadership and partner group of industry trailblazers and experts.

Integrity Strengthens Life Insurance Leadership by Naming Victor Sanchez Vice President of Integrity Life

"Our life insurance offerings are crucial components of our mission to holistically protect the life, health and wealth of American families," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Victor's strong track record in building and growing life insurance distribution will have a tremendous impact on our business. His experience, combined with his drive, perseverance and authentic leadership style, make him uniquely qualified to help in our next phase of growth and innovation. Victor has demonstrated time and again that he deeply understands how to build trusted relationships and translate consumer behavior into actionable results. We have so much respect for Victor and what he has accomplished, and we're honored to welcome him to the Integrity family!"

Sanchez is a widely respected insurance executive with more than two decades of industry achievements. Previously, he held the position of Vice President, Managing Director — Head of Distribution for World Financial Group, a Transamerica company. In that role, Sanchez oversaw $1.2 billion in fixed indexed annuity production and $500 million in life insurance production, while growing distribution and sales production for teams in the United States and Canada, as well as Transamerica Financial Advisors. During his tenure, Sanchez was also responsible for creating a growth strategy for final expense, term life and indexed universal life (IUL) products. His efforts during his tenure resulted in exponential growth for IUL and term life final expense solutions, helping the company win significant market share through market and industry challenges. In addition, Sanchez developed and executed a plan to create a new distribution channel focused on generating life insurance production from agents and registered financial service representatives. The initiative led to $280 million in first-year production alone, and more than 50 percent in year-over-year sales growth.

"I've always been a very purpose-driven person, and Integrity's culture of shared purpose spoke to me immediately," shared Victor Sanchez, Vice President of Integrity Life. "Deep commitment to Integrity's vision and values is palpable at all levels of the organization, with powerful energy driving all aspects of the company forward. Integrity is constantly innovating in ways that transform the industry and help agents and advisors serve clients more holistically. My life and career have been greatly blessed by recognizing opportunities and taking full advantage of them when they come along."

"Joining Integrity now is truly a game-changing opportunity for me — especially when I can participate in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan and have meaningful ownership in this amazing company as it continues to grow," continued Sanchez. "I couldn't be more grateful to work with this remarkable team of talented, forward-thinking professionals dedicated to helping more American families plan for the good days ahead."

Integrity's full-stack, proprietary platform of technology, resources and products is reshaping virtually every aspect of the industry, while empowering Integrity partners, agents and advisors to make a greater impact on the communities they serve. The platform includes strategic leadership and product development as well as intuitive customer relationship management software, insightful data and analytics, customizable marketing assets through the MarketingCENTER system, and actionable lead services through LeadCENTER. It also provides AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management through revolutionary Ask Integrity technology.

"I'm thrilled to expand and strengthen our Integrity Life leadership by adding Victor to our team," shared Tess Grace, President of Integrity Life. "His wide-ranging experience will be a tremendous asset to us and those we serve, as we continually work to streamline and improve the insurance experience for everyone. Integrity is leading the way with technology built to facilitate holistic life, health and wealth protection. Our proprietary data and technology platforms help agents and advisors deliver the right solutions at the right time to better meet rapidly evolving consumer needs. That passion, vision and commitment to innovation is attracting many of the best and brightest minds in the industry to Integrity, setting the stage for accelerated growth and even greater advancements to come."

"Victor brings the unique perspective of both carriers and distributors, which will be crucial as we collaborate with our partners to more comprehensively serve consumer needs," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer of Integrity. "As a proven architect of growth, he will help us prioritize innovation as we work to transform the industry together. Victor is a remarkable leader who is fully aligned with Integrity's core values — his strategic competencies perfectly complement those of our leadership team. I know he will greatly enhance and accelerate our vision of providing more holistic life, health and wealth protection to all the Americans we serve."

For more information about Integrity, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC