Service-focused agency makes a meaningful difference for consumers by leveraging Integrity's

transformative platform to provide more holistic life, health and wealth planning

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with C. Ash Group, an independent marketing organization based in Bedford Heights, Ohio, and led by Chester and Sherri Ash. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity’s Technology and Resources Bolster C. Ash Group’s Capacity to Serve Community and Reach Underserved Families in Need

"I'm pleased to welcome these incredibly talented and community-focused leaders to Integrity. Chester and Sherri bring a depth of servant-leadership that only comes from personal determination and a commitment to improve the lives of those they work with and serve," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their dedication to service is uplifting their community — which perfectly aligns with the core values of Integrity. With access to Integrity's advanced technology and comprehensive resources, C. Ash Group can offer more innovative and personalized solutions that meet specific client needs and help more families prepare for the good days ahead. We're thrilled to add Chester and Sherri's energy, experience and enthusiasm to our mission to innovate insurance and financial services!"

More than just an agency, C. Ash Group acts as a vibrant, supportive and highly motivated work family committed to making a substantial impact on its community. The organization offers access to a wide range of life and health insurance products and is experiencing rapid growth in additional markets. Together, Chester and Sherri Ash recruit, train and motivate agents to ensure every member of the C. Ash Group team is proficient in educating clients and meeting their needs. Community interaction and service are central to C. Ash Group's philosophy — the agency has pioneered efforts such as Feed the Streets, where employees and agents provide free meals to residents in underserved neighborhoods.

"Insurance is really about helping people build a better life," said Chester Ash, CEO of C. Ash Group. "Integrity shares our vision of creating a powerful impact for good. Their efficient support systems, vast resources and groundbreaking technology — including MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER — help our agents better serve their clients and strengthen recruiting efforts to build our team. We're especially excited about utilizing Ask Integrity™, which resonates with new agents and multiplies their capacity to reach more families. Integrity also positions us for market expansion by offering us guidance from leading industry voices and cutting-edge innovation. We're just getting started in our plans for growth and we're excited to create our future with Integrity."

"When I met with Integrity, I could immediately tell our values were aligned and we would succeed together," said Sherri Ash, VP of Operations at C. Ash Group. "Family, service and community are central to our company culture, and they're part of Integrity's core values as well. This partnership gives us access to the leaders and partners who will continue to support our success. In turn, we're excited to contribute our experience and perspective to the Integrity partner network. Integrity has built the advanced technology that allows our agents to make a lasting impact on the families in our own communities who need our help the most. Our agents can streamline their business functions to maximize their time and put people first. The energy we've felt from this partnership is unmatched — there is no ceiling on what we'll accomplish together."

Integrity's powerful and proprietary technology helps agents maximize their opportunities to enhance the health and financial wellbeing of their clients. The full-stack platform includes the cloud-based solutions LifeCENTER and MedicareCENTER, which streamline workflow for agents, deepen client relationships and promote stronger policy management through integrations with Ask Integrity™, the industry's leading AI-powered, voice-activated assistant. It also includes MarketingCENTER, which offers a library of customizable, compliant marketing resources. The C. Ash team can find additional growth opportunities by accessing world-class leadership guidance, highly effective data and analytics and ongoing innovation.

C. Ash Group is now an active participant in furthering Integrity's shared mission to improve countless lives by helping Americans prepare for the good days ahead. Integrity has assembled a visionary group of industry experts focused on reaching consumers from all walks of life. This network of trailblazers and leaders have partnered to integrate life, health and wealth planning into comprehensive solutions that humanize the insurance and financial services processes for all stakeholders and lead to better outcomes overall.

For more information about Integrity's partnership with C. Ash Group, view a video at www.integrity.com/CAshGroup.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About C. Ash Group

C. Ash Group is a leading insurance agency based in Cleveland, Ohio, specializing in Medicare, Medicare Supplements, life insurance, annuities, and hospital indemnity plans. Founded in 2010, the agency is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with personalized insurance solutions that prioritize integrity, community support and lasting relationships. C. Ash Group works to help families and individuals make informed decisions about their financial and healthcare needs, offering expert guidance and compassionate service from a team of dedicated agents. The agency serves diverse communities by simplifying complex insurance options and focusing on building trust and positive impacts. For C. Ash Group, growth is driven by a mission to change lives and support those in need. For more information, visit www.gocashteam.com.

