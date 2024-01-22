Integro Bank and Integro Wealth Advisors Host January Economic Outlook Event

News provided by

Integro Bank

22 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank and Integro Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce the January 24th CEO Club event with speaker Nivan Jaleeli, Director at BlackRock. Mr. Jaleeli has worked in the investment profession for 20+ years and joined BlackRock in 2014.

Continue Reading
Integro Wealth Advisors
Integro Wealth Advisors
Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank
Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

Integro Wealth Advisors is committed to enhancing clients' financial well-being and offers exceptional investment services, financial guidance, and education. Integro Wealth Advisors distinguishes itself by delivering a diverse range of wealth management solutions and services designed to empower individuals to make informed decisions across every facet of their financial lives.

The event, "Navigating the Economic Landscape for 2024; The State of The Economy & The Current Market Trends," will provide business leaders with key data points and strategic information to help them start the new year with a strong business outlook.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank stated, "This is a wonderful opportunity for business owners and key leaders to learn about the 2024 economic outlook and meet with other business leaders focused on growing their company and preparing for an exciting new year."

To learn the time, and location and to RSVP for the CEO Club Event:
https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceo-club-jan-24-2024

About Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:
Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

Also from this source

The Integro Bank Foundation Announces Grant Recipient

The Integro Bank Foundation Announces Grant Recipient

The Integro Bank Foundation is excited to announce its first grant award to Local First Arizona to support the We Rise Business Accelerator, a no-fee ...
Integro Bank and Integro Bank Foundation are Excited to Partner as They Bring a Smile and Holiday Cheer to Local Children

Integro Bank and Integro Bank Foundation are Excited to Partner as They Bring a Smile and Holiday Cheer to Local Children

Integro Bank Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to support nonprofit organizations, is honored to announce its active participation with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.