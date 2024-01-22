Integro Bank and Integro Wealth Advisors Host January Economic Outlook Event

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank and Integro Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce the January 24th CEO Club event with speaker Nivan Jaleeli, Director at BlackRock. Mr. Jaleeli has worked in the investment profession for 20+ years and joined BlackRock in 2014.

Integro Wealth Advisors is committed to enhancing clients' financial well-being and offers exceptional investment services, financial guidance, and education. Integro Wealth Advisors distinguishes itself by delivering a diverse range of wealth management solutions and services designed to empower individuals to make informed decisions across every facet of their financial lives.

The event, "Navigating the Economic Landscape for 2024; The State of The Economy & The Current Market Trends," will provide business leaders with key data points and strategic information to help them start the new year with a strong business outlook.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank stated, "This is a wonderful opportunity for business owners and key leaders to learn about the 2024 economic outlook and meet with other business leaders focused on growing their company and preparing for an exciting new year."

To learn the time, and location and to RSVP for the CEO Club Event:

https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceo-club-jan-24-2024

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

